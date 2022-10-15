The amount of news available is almost overwhelming some days. For decades, the motto of the New York Times has been “all the news that’s fit to print” but I suspect a newspaper the size of the old Sears & Roebuck catalog would be less than adequate if that saying were really true. Reminds one of John 21:25 in which the statement about the activities of Jesus were so numerous that “even the world itself could not contain all the books that would be written.”
Just this week, reports are out that since 1970 — slightly more than half a century — almost 70 percent of the animals and birds on earth have disappeared. Two major reasons are given by the World Wildlife Society for this startling piece of news. First, the increasing loss of habitat is the main reason and it should be said that this is only true for the animals because the humans involved are continually taking more land for their (our) habitat.
One need look no further than Florida, for example, where swampland and wetland and practically any other kind of land that can be drained and developed is being turned into suburbia or shopping areas. The devastation caused by Hurricane Ian was in part because of a tremendous influx of homes and businesses that just a few years ago were still part of the natural landscape. The storm surge and the population surge have proven a deadly combination in these perilous times.
Another reason for the decline in other species is the increasing amount of land being used for producing food for humans. There is only so much acreage to go around and with a “people population” approaching 8 billion the need for food has never been greater. Here in the good old USA, we waste as much as 25 percent of all food produced and world wide, waste is one of the biggest hurdles that food producers and consumers continue to battle. With a portion of the planet’s population in a state of near constant hunger, a few of the world’s more prosperous nations continue to fill up trash compactors and dumpsters with items that literally millions of hungry men, women and children would love to have a few bites of.
Economists are predicting another recession sometime next year although it is not expected to be severe (for whom?) and not very long lasting. An overwhelming majority of corporate leaders believe a recession is coming due to energy concerns, inflation and interest rate adjustment and a few other not-so-nice factors. However, still other observers on Wall Street say that at least in the United States, the outlook is favorable because companies are projected to be hiring in the next 12-24 months while consumers are spending while at the same time not overextending themselves too much.
Over-extension is not exactly the phrase to use in the recent mobile home issues where rent has been raised almost double and will be due in just a few weeks. The homeowners are primarily good and decent people who are not all blessed with abundant financial resources and so are scrambling to find a way to remain in their dwellings. Gov. Jim Justice addressed a fundamental issue when he discussed “private enterprise” earlier this week. Although it is not nice, the issue of raising rent may be legal.
Four Seasons Country historians can point to the old days of absentee ownership of coal companies and railroad lands when large swaths of southern West Virginia and southwest Virginia were bought up for the mineral rights. Owners from Pittsburgh, Washington, Philadelphia and New York, many of whom never set foot in this region, were the financial bosses of millions of acres and more millions of dollars which flowed from here to Norfolk, the Great Lakes and Midwest, and ports around the world.
It is a heartbreaking situation and in the past often boiled down to a “my way or the highway” edict from those who legally control the property. Let’s hope gentler hearts will prevail here and at least help our local citizens in need through the coming winter until warmer times return.
Continuing with more positive financial news, Social Security recipients are due an average increase of $170 per month beginning in January 2023. Benefit checks rose 5.9 percent, on average last January. These increases are the largest in 40 years and based on Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) figures. Inflation (an estimated 9.1 percent increase from January to June 2022) has taken its toll on venues ranging from the grocery store to the power company to the drive through window. Just this week, the average price of a gallon of gasoline increased by 30 cents or more across the region and beyond. Based upon those figures, the Social Security increase will surely help but likely only to generally keep pace with rising prices (in some cases) and certainly not to add to bank accounts.
It seems, as the old fellow said, “It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor as long as you have money.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.