A night to remember with friends and a inspiring leader

Gerald L. Baliles, the 38th governor of Virginia and a man who made many friends here in the Southwest corner of the state during his tenure in Richmond, is not doing so well as my friend David Woodard sends word. Baliles, 79, has recently entered palliative care as he battles cancer. The Patrick County native is in his fourth year of the fight, having had a kidney removed in 2016 followed by related complications in the interim.
As a long-time Tazewell County teacher, I can tell you that Gov. Baliles was a friend to educators and a person who backed up his words with deeds. He helped to secure much funding for projects and for the employees and was always interested in trying to help the counties west of Roanoke to increase their business.
When he won election with nearly 60 percent of the vote (as I recall) in 1986, his popularity also made it possible for an historic slate of state-wide officials including Douglas Wilder, who later moved up from Lt. Governor to become the state’s first African-American governor and Mary Sue Terry, whose election to Attorney General marked the first time a woman had earned a state-wide office.
Terry also later ran for governor. It was quite a team assembled in Richmond in one of those “can do” periods of time when optimism made the horizon a little brighter.
I had been a fan of Gov. Baliles for a long time. He was one of the brightest individuals and a person whom everyone could tell really mattered when he entered a room. Perhaps rightly, but sincerely, I thought him to be intellectually on par with any governor in recent history and maybe not so far below the man considered one of history’s primary thinkers, Thomas Jefferson.
Another good friend and local businessman, Doyle Rasnick, the long-time owner-operator of Clinch Valley Printing, once made a comment about Gov. Baliles that made a lasting impression. Doyle noted that Baliles could enter a room, know the names of the people there and something about them and have a good conversation.
Well, it was true. He would meet you, speak to you, call you by name and – here is the amazing part – the next time you saw him he would remember and ask how you had been or what you had been doing. Don’t ask me how he did, but he really had that talent and it was a wonderful gift for a politician (or anyone) to have.
Many in the state in both parties felt that Baliles would be high on the list of presidential candidates, but at the time Bill Clinton emerged on the national scene and so a very worthy man missed a moment in history. Nevertheless, Baliles continued his active and progressive career while also serving as a very successful attorney in the Richmond area.
By this time, I had fallen in love with a program sponsored by the state YMCA called the Model General Assembly. It was – is – an annual event which takes place at the state capitol building and nearby government sites with a real-life chance for high school students from across the state to come together, discuss bills they have written, debate those bills in the House and Senate chambers and hope to have them passed in session.
There is an election of youth MGA officers, an inaugural ball and awards ceremony featuring (usually) the current governor or a high state official each spring. I submit to you there is not a better program in the country.
So, in the spring of 2014, our Tazewell High School MGA decided to have a banquet, invite as many county and local leaders as well as the clubs from Richlands and Graham down at the banquet room at Four Way and bring some of that excitement to Tazewell County. There was only one person I wanted to speak and that was Gov. Baliles.
He not only helped me as an educator but I knew by now that he would be a great example for our young people to see and hear.
Of course, he was too busy but somehow he managed to make the connection and we worked out an April date for the big shindig. It was a major undertaking but what an event we had.
Now, a key to this was the tremendous behind-the-scenes coordination of Jennifer Rasnick Boyd, who was not only Doyle and Linda Rasnick’s daughter but the legislative aide for Sen. Phil Puckett. Jennifer knows everybody in Virginia and is so wonderful to work with so she “plowed the road” for several details and we got it done. Once Gov. Baliles name was out there, many friends stepped forward to work with us.
From Jeff Mitchell to Supervisor Mike Hymes and Circuit Court Clerk Buddy Blevins, everyone showed up. State YMCA Director Sharon Davies spoke about MGA. We had standing room only with mayors and council members from all over the county of all political parties.
I was so proud of “my” kids from THS including club president Danielle Meadows, leaders Kaylee Holloway and Paul Carpio, presenters Chris Johnson and David Hilton, great speakers Katie Ray, Carrie Rasnake and Spenser Necessary. Randy Cordle’s Green-T Singers were incredibly good and Principal David Bockes was a terrific speaker.
The absolutely outstanding print program was prepared by Mary Mullins and her great business students. We worked so closely with the Future Business Leaders of America that unofficially we called our club “MGLA” for a while.
One of our students, Madison Curry, painted a portrait of Cedar Bluff native Gov. George C. Peery, former Tazewell High principal and also governor of Virginia from 1934-38 and we presented that to the school after Governor Baliles had accepted it on behalf of the MGA from students Ashlyn Munch and Amanda Smith. It hangs today in the school auditorium.
What a wonderful evening for Tazewell County boys and girls of all ages. It was a night to remember. With friends I will never forget. And an inspiring leader we all admire.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Tazewell High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
