A new furry arrival brings chaos to an animal-friendly home

There is always a form of chaos in my life. I don’t mean this in a bad way, I mean it in the sense that there is always something keeping my life interesting.
As you know my sweet dog Bear passed away earlier this year but before his passing, we welcomed a small ball of fluff into our home. This small ball of fluff is the current chaos in my life and his name is Teddy.
A little over a month ago my Mom and I ventured to the Mercer County Animal Shelter simply “to look.” This, of course, never ends in “just-looking” and we were both immediately smitten by a small fuzzy black puppy with big eyes.
The little furry ball was huddled with his two brothers and shaking like a leaf. In the span of 10 minutes, Teddy and his brothers were all adopted to happy families and we whisked the little guy away to our home.
He was terrified and desperately tried to crawl over my shoulder to hide in my hair. During the drive home he made his nerves well known by making a huge mess in my car, which I’ll never let him live down, but I love him anyway.
In the beginning, he was tiny with folded ears and a bright pink belly. Now, at a few months old, Teddy is both sweet and very reminiscent of the terrifying shark from the movie “Jaws.”
His small tail is always wagging to match his high energy. He’s also grown very comfortable with his new home and family. Seeing him be so happy and comfortable warms my heart.
When we brought him home he weighed a little under ten pounds, but now he weighs almost 20. While he’s obviously gained weight he’s also grown in many ways. Instead of small folded ears, Teddy has long ears that stand alert on his head most of the time.
At the time of this writing, he has one ear that is fighting to stay flopped over while the other is trying to stay up at all times. As you can imagine this is absolutely adorable.
His long crimped fur is jet black on the outside and a very smoky grey closer to his skin. His breed is an absolute mystery to us and his vet. To be certain, we’ll simply have to wait to see once he gets older.
There have been speculations that he’s a long-haired German Shepherd, a Newfoundland hound and others. Personally, I think he’s a German Shepherd but only time will tell.
At only a few months old his feet are absolutely massive and his pinpoint claws love to dig at my tights much to my chagrin. Despite his tight destroying claws and his needle-like teeth, I wouldn’t trade life with this little baby for anything.
His favorite activities include chasing the cats, jumping in the leaves, laying on top of his brother, my German Shepherd Newton, and sharing my Cheerios. He loves jumping through the leaves so much that he’s memorized the places where they accumulate in my yard.
Every time he goes outside he makes a beeline for the crunchy foliage and leaps right into them.
The more I watch him grow and learn, the more I see his quirks and learn his personality. For instance, he hasn’t quite learned how to lick yet. Whereas other dogs lick your arms and face when they greet you, Teddy hasn’t quite mastered this art.
Instead of licking you like crazy, he will put his tongue on your arm and drag it slower than syrup coming out of a tree. It’s both hilarious and nasty to watch him try to lick like his older brother Newton does.
Teddy watches Newton’s every move with the hope that someday he can be like his hero. Prior to Teddy’s arrival into our family, Newton was the baby and he revelled in this.
Now, with a little face looking up to him he has really settled into the role of big brother. He pays attention to what Teddy is doing and when he sees him doing something that he shouldn’t he will herd him away.
If Teddy is off running amok and being bad all I have to do is ask Newton “Where’s your bubby?” and he will immediately run to wrangle his mischievous little brother.
Don’t get me wrong, Newton still has a lot of puppy left in him as well.
Newton and Teddy spend most of their time wrestling and playing tug of war with their massive amounts of toys.
As it’s been quite some time since I’ve had a puppy, Newton was the last puppy to be exact and he’s near four years old now, I had forgotten how much went into raising them. As I said though, I wouldn’t change it for the world.
If you’re looking for me, I’ll be covered in dog fur, being wrestled by a mass of black fur and loving every minute of it.
Emily D. Coppola is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph, Contact her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com, Follow her at @BDTCoppola
