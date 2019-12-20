A love of reading is something to cherish through generations

When I was young Scholastic book fairs were my favorite days of the entire school year. Walking into the room where the books were displayed was almost a magical feeling. Hundreds of books were at my fingertips ready for me to bring them home for the small fee of my allowance money.
While libraries excited me, and I read many of the books in both my school’s and public libraries, the thought of a book being mine forever was tantalizing. Not only could I read a book once but I could read it two, three or a million times.
I could also share these books with my friends. What better way to bond with friends and family than to share a good book and share your thoughts on it?
As an adult, I still get the same magical feeling when I walk into a book store. There are thousands of worlds I can explore within the books available and they are all waiting for me to buy them and take them home.
My large bookshelf is quickly filling and the employees at our local book store are quite familiar with my face.
Throughout my entire life, I have devoted much of my time to literature. From a young age, my parents could see that my passion involved books and consuming as much of them as possible.
This shouldn’t be a surprise considering I devoted my college studies and career to writing.
On my way home recently, I saw a man awaiting the school bus to safely take a child under his care home from the bus stop. He was reading a book. This struck me. In a world where I see many people burying their faces into their cellphone, this was such a nice sight to see.
My parents always encouraged me to read and supplied me with both books and access to my local library. In my childhood, my Grandma Carol worked at the local library, which allowed me to spend many hours within the book-filled walls.
I attribute much of my love for books to my Grandma as some of my earliest memories involve me reading and analyzing a vintage copy of “Peter Pan.” What makes this book even more special is that she read it when she was a little girl as well.
I remember visiting my Grandma’s home when I was little and picking this book up in her spare bedroom where I would open it up and enjoy the story inside. I specifically remember the illustration of Peter trying to reattach his shadow with a bar of soap. No matter how many times I read this book I would read it over and over again.
My Grandma is someone I know I can sit and talk to about any book I’m reading and she’ll happily listen. Whether she is interested in the book or not she will listen to all I have to say.
Reading can also aid in relieving stress. I don’t know about you but in today’s day and age, I need all the help decreasing stress that I can get.
According to the United Kingdom website, The Telegraph, reading can reduce stress in as little as six minutes. During an experiment by the University of Sussex, participants had their heart rates raised by various variables then began activities believed to reduce stress.
After the tests reading was labeled the best way to relax, according to 68 percent of the test participants. If you find yourself riddled with stress I promise that picking up a book or turning on a podcast will aid you in lowering your heart rate and mind.
The genres of literature are endless as well. From fiction, historical fiction, science fiction, mystery, graphic novels and many more, everyone is sure to find a book they can enjoy. If you love to read but don’t have much time to actually sit down and crack open a book, podcasts work well also.
I will often turn on a podcast while I drive or shop. That way I can accomplish my necessary tasks and also enjoy my entertainment.
If you’re wondering, my favorite types of books to read are true-crime and Victorian mysteries. I’m a news reporter through and through I suppose.
Whether you’d like to see if Peter Pan’s soap adventure helped him attach his shadow or you’re interested in learning more about true-crime happenings, give a book a try.
I think you’ll enjoy it.
Emily D. Coppola is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph, Contact her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com, Follow her at @BDTCoppola
