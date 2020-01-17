A love of large, majestic birds takes flight locally and beyond

I have always been interested in unique animals. I’ve written about my fondness for bats and spiders, both of which are typically considered creepy.
One of the animal species that have always interested me are vultures. The connotation associated with vultures is that they’re dirty, mean and nasty, but to me they are fascinating.
In Mercer County, you can often see many vultures around the landfill area. While I don’t enjoy being at or near the landfill, for obvious reasons, I do enjoy watching these large birds.
If you have been paying attention you’ll notice something about the vultures of our area. The large inky vultures that have been hanging around lately aren’t native to the area but are recorded as originally being from South America. Vultures that are native to West Virginia are turkey vultures, which are brown with vibrant redheads.
Our native vultures, the turkey vultures, are gentle birds that are content with feeding reclusively. These vultures live in large communities but feed individually during the day, according to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo website.
While our sweet turkey vultures are almost always likely to feed on dead animals, black vultures have been known to attack living animals. They have even been known to attack cattle.
These black vultures are also known to chase turkey vultures off of feeding scenes. Not only can this push turkey vultures away from their own area, it can lead to black vultures taking over large territories.
The sable birds are also notorious for roosting near farmlands where they prey on newborn calves. Farmers face multifold difficulties in these situations though due to these birds being protected. How these farmers solve these issues, I don’t know, but I can’t imagine that it’s an easy task.
I have conflicting opinions when it comes to black vultures. On one hand, I love to see these large birds living freely and happily, but on the other hand I can’t stand the thought of a calf suffering.
Rather than take a stance for or against these birds, I’ll simply give you some facts about them.
Black vultures have no voice box, which means that they are limited only to hissing noises for communication, according to the website All About Birds. This both interests and terrifies me.
While the thought of them communicating solely by these means is intriguing I know that if I heard hisses while I was in a wooded setting I would run for my life to civilization.
In the black vultures family is the aforementioned turkey vulture and the California condor. California condors are hands down my favorite vulture. Not only are they ginormous and endangered, but they are also breathtakingly beautiful.
I’m aware that vulture beauty is an acquired taste but bare with me. Don’t let their name confuse you. These birds are vultures.
In 1987 these condors were classified as extinct. Since then conservation efforts have gone into overdrive to preserve this species. These efforts are paying off as the condors have been reintroduced to some states such as Utah, Arizona and California.
The California condor is the largest flying bird in North America which is easy to see with a ten-foot wingspan. To put this size into perspective, black vultures can have a wingspan of five feet and turkey vultures can have a wingspan of up to six feet. According to National Geographic, these birds can soar up to 15,000 feet while on wind currents.
These birds were so revered that they were even considered sacred in some parts of Native American beliefs, according to National Geographic.
One of the main difficulties that conservationists face when breeding condors is that they don’t breed until they are six years old, National Geographic says. On top of that, the females only lay one singular egg once every two years. Talk about difficult.
When I see our beloved turkey vultures and the controversial black vultures, I often think about the California condor and how grand of a bird they are.
I’ve never seen condors in real life, as I’ve never been across the country, but someday I’d like to see these massive birds spread their wings and soak up the sun rays in person.
Until I get the opportunity to see the condors in person, with their wings spread out grandly, I’ll enjoy our turkey and black vultures.
Emily D. Coppola is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph, Contact her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com, Follow her at @BDTCoppola
