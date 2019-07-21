A love of horses, then and now, rekindled with a brown-eyed beauty

Warm brown eyes lock with mine. I see the beauty, feel the soul.
Love at first sight is real.
As is the cliche expression of tall, dark and handsome.
This girl is stunning.
Yes, “girl.”
She is a testament to strength and regality. Proud and noble with a kindness evident to the humans surrounding her.
Oh Lordy, I love horses.
•••
I make my escape from the office late Thursday afternoon.
News wise, it’s been a fairly slow week. No major mayhem or calamities. Yet the subtle but persistent fires continue.
The new payroll system refuses to acknowledge my online existence.
Are we adequately covering the big anniversary of Apollo 11?
And what’s up with this email from a random stranger requesting specific details from a cold case story I wrote years ago? Deep breath. No problem.
Just another day.
•••
It’s been years since I attended the Bluefield Shrine Horse Show — as a reporter or family member of a rider.
But, oh how I love the event.
There’s something about the horse community that is special. The sense of family and camaraderie is a palpable force.
Smiles are real and well wishes genuine.
Problems melt away when one is greeted with thousands of pounds of love from a row of makeshift stables.
Horses soothe the provisional turmoil that humans believe is a dire crisis in the contrived world of 9 to 5.
I tread carefully and inhale deeply.
A brief afternoon rainstorm has left the grounds wet. I am confident my brand-new heels now bear dirt and a trace of poo.
But that’s OK.
A little mud and manure never hurt anyone.
•••
I am reminded of yesteryear, and being blessed with a childhood best friend who had horses. Summer days riding on a mountaintop are among the most treasured of long-ago memories.
There were no worries. Or stress. Or homework.
Just kids in a saddle enjoying the benefits of growing up in Appalachia.
We were the children of coal miners and railroad workers.
I don’t think we were poor, but silver spoons were certainly not abundant.
We ate peanut-butter and jelly sandwiches for lunch and sported worn-out Keds as part of our daily attire.
We didn’t have computers, or even cable TV.
But that was OK. We didn’t need it.
We had mountains and valleys. And summer days on horseback on country roads.
•••
Dana Mullins, a trainer from New River Stables in Pearisburg, Va., has been attending the local horse show for “at least 10 years.”
I meet her while ambling through muddy grass and eyeing the showstoppers who will soon be competing. In minutes our conversation transitions from horses to community to Intuit and the good fortune now smiling on Bluefield.
We “knock wood” while hoping the fates continue to shine a kind eye on the city.
A few feet away I encounter Kathryn Taylor of Landon Farm in Greensboro, N.C. They have attended our show for only two years, but, Kathryn says, “It’s quickly become one of our favorites.”
During the interview, a young Brayden, age 6, sits behind me holding the leash of a sweet pup who is quickly becoming my new best friend.
Brayden will be competing on Saturday.
My intuition tells me he will do well.
•••
Claret is from Landon Farm.
She is the big, beautiful, brown-eyed sweetheart who has stolen my heart with nothing more than a quick glance under blue skies and cotton-ball clouds amid temporary stables at our well-used city park.
I know she is special.
And although her name is Claret, she shows under the name of Miss Bubblicious.
How awesome is that?
In this moment I know it was right to ditch the office and go forth in the community.
Paperwork will always be waiting.
But love at first sight doesn’t aways get a second chance.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
