Tomorrow marks the anniversary of “the” day, the most destructive in American history since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. I, and maybe many citizens my age, think about September 11, 2001, every time I walk through a metal detector. Having grown up without them, it is still an annoyance but a necessary one in these unparalleled times.
We generally remain the home of the brave but just how much freedom remains is questionable, at least, compared to what my generation had. Security barriers, unheard of a couple of generations ago, are standard now at nearly every government building. Even here in Bluefield at the local federal building just days ago, local police had to cordon off the area to review a threat which was not confined to that one building but also extended to a prominent local church.
From schools to grocery stores, that rippling effect of fear and suspicion has never really left this country. It might be called a loss of innocence although it is still hard for many of us to know exactly what we were guilty of to warrant such a brutal assault on this country. Since then, a series of mass shootings, especially frightening in schools from Uvalde, Texas, to as close as Virginia Tech in nearby Blacksburg, keeps us continually looking over our shoulders.
Even more disturbing is the fact that we never quite know what we are looking for. We cannot be certain that a trip for milk, bread and eggs will be routine any more. Is it safe to go to holiday parades in this topsy-turvy world? If a person’s home is still a castle, more than ever we often feel it necessary to raise the drawbridge and keep a sharp lookout for passers-by.
Just this morning, the thought came that it might be comforting to take a look back at a normal year, a time when (even though we could not have known it at the time) things were relatively routine. Why, it might be fair to say that boring could be part of the process. Looking back, many of us would gladly take that in return for a society without the daily uncertainty we now endure from Maine to Hawaii.
I picked 2006 and was at first slightly amazed that 16 long years have elapsed since. Seems like only yesterday, doesn’t it? Of course, there was not a continuous tide of good news. In fact, the wake of Hurricane Katrina was still being felt in lives lost and more than billion dollars in damages left in the wake. Global warming may have reared its head in that disaster.
Government intervention, as we have witnessed in the devastating floods in Buchanan County, was sometimes late and at other times not very effective, was part of that process. Nearly 11,000 Federal Emergency Management Agencies (FEMA) trailers went unused and sat in nearby Arkansas while soggy Louisiana began the process of recovery.
Politics was then as new as prime-time news. George W. Bush (43 if you are counting) had his own headaches and those midterms we have been hearing about so much about lately were just as dominant in the headlines years ago. While the Republican president kept his seat, the Democrats triumphed in that November with a slew of victories. Nancy Pelosi became the first female Speaker of the House. Chuck Schumer increased his power in the U.S. Senate.
I confess that here in Virginia I was not at all unhappy when Senator George Allen lost and to be honest it was the simple fact of his close association with that NFL football team in Washington. Sad and silly, I know, but a Dallas Cowboys fan has those kinds of feelings.
With the recent focus on Arizona’s Liz Cheney, it might be worth remembering that it was in ’06 that her father, Vice President Dick Cheney, gained widespread notoriety for shooting attorney Harry Whittington in the face with a shotgun while on a hunting trip in Texas. The news was not immediately released on national outlets and when the facts became known, editorial writers and cartoonists had a field day.
Back then (sounds ancient, doesn’t it?) there was also concern about illegal immigration, especially in the Rio Grande area where the U.S. – Mexican border was a hot spot for movement. While many Americans favored a measure of immigrant entry for work-related activities, there was, rightfully, a push to keep order in the process.
President Bush, a native Texan, said succinctly, “We want them (Mexicans) coming in but in an orderly way. And if they want to become a citizen, they can get in line but not at the head of the line.”
And so it went. My own favorite memory of 2006 probably dates to the World Series when those St. Louis Cardinals downed the Detroit Tigers in six games. The Redbirds have baseball’s best record since July 27 and maybe they will win the Fall Classic this year, too. Perhaps history does repeat itself.
We pray that senseless terrorism will never again reappear anywhere in this strife-torn nation or the world, for that matter and our hearts will always have a corner reserved for remembering the victims, families and heroes of 9-11.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
