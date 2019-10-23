A long wait followed by a lot of noise and then a disconnect

It never fails. This always happens to me.
A few weeks ago, I called a customer service line for one of those major, far-away companies, to inquire about a looming change to my monthly bill that I didn’t request.
I’m sure you know the drill by now. The first thing you get is a recording. You are then prompted to tell the automated voice why you are calling. I always yell “operator!”
Doing so is an exercise in futility, as I never get an actual human, at least not until waiting another 10, 15 or 20 minutes on hold.
After asking for an “operator,” the automated voice will then usually respond, “Operator. OK. Got that. But I need some more information as to why you are calling.”
The automated voice, which is always a man for some reason (and I must ask is that politically correct?) will then proceed to list a number of reasons why I might be calling. On this particular day, the reason I was calling dealt with my monthly bill. So I chose the obvious, and yelled “bill!” as loudly as I could.
It all, ultimately, boils down to your monthly bill. Right?
“I understand you have a question about your bill,” the automated system responded, before instructing me to hold until a customer service operator is available to take my call.
So I wait. And wait. And wait.
On this particular day, I believe I ended up waiting for about 10 minutes. Of course, I had my cellphone on speaker at the time so that I could conduct other normal chores at home while waiting for an actual human to speak to.
Well, a real human finally picked up the other end of the line.
This is a big company that I was calling, so I expected to hear a lot of other operators and background chatter during our conversation. That is kind of normal when you call these large customer call centers.
Well — that wasn’t the type of background noise I heard on this particular day. Instead, it sounded like a bunch of people were having a party in the background. Literally. People were laughing, and there was music playing in the background, and well — it just sounded like everyone was having a good time and goofing off.
In fact, it got so loud that I stopped in the middle of my conservation and asked the operator, “what in the world is going on there?” I remember telling him that it sounded like they were having “a party” in the background. I even stopped for a few seconds and wondered if I had called the correct number.
The response from the customer service representative wasn’t what I expected. He didn’t deny that there was a “party” going on, and instead just kind of laughed off my question. I thought to myself, “well that isn’t very professional.”
Were they actually having some kind of party there at the customer call center? Is that why I had to wait for 10 minutes to get an actual human? Heck. It sure sounded like it. That or these were some really jovial — and loud — employees. And what was up with the music in the background? Was that a stereo playing or just some sort of television show or something?
Well, things went downhill from there quickly.
Soon, when I attempted to get an answer from this customer service representative about why a looming change was being made to my account that I didn’t request, the call was suddenly disconnected.
I think he hung up on me. In fact, I’m pretty sure he did. I guess he had a party to get back to.
The frustrating thing about this is it happens on a regular basis.
You wait five, 10 or 15 minutes to get an actual human operator, and then — when you finally get a human — the call suddenly disconnects without reason or explanation.
So yes, at that point, I was pretty angry. I could feel my blood pressure rising. Of course I called back. And yes, the wait for an actual human was even longer the second time.
Instead of asking for an “operator” on the second call, I told the automated system that I wanted to speak to a “supervisor.” That, of course, went nowhere fast.
And my wait on the second call was even longer.
In fact, I was on hold for a good 15 minutes this time before I got an actual human.
This time around the customer service representative I got was much more professional. And there was no loud noise, music or party-like noise in the background. Maybe the party was over, or maybe I got a customer service representative in another building or something. Who knows?
But things went better the second time around. I got all of my questions answered — except for why the first customer service representative hung up on me. My account, and the amount of my monthly bill, wasn’t changing.
All was good.
Except for the fact that I had wasted a good 30 minutes or longer on hold waiting for an actual human. Not once. But twice. But at least the second operator didn’t hang up on me. Go figure.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline. Follow him @BDTOwens
