Today was one of those good days when school went well. In perilous times like these that kind of thing is never guaranteed. I read Smokey Shott’s column earlier about a fictional message to a high school principal and Mike Eades’ letter to the editor, both with interesting messages concerning education. Both made points that I have thought about for the past several hours. To be honest, make that several years.
Never have I been more concerned about our young people than now. It is true they have survived, in a fashion, an unprecedented two years of masks on, masks off and quarantine sometimes mixed with virtual and/or remote school.
Before I am too quick to complain about any of those decisions, I stop to consider a long-ago school meeting when I made a suggestion. The chair person said, fine, so what would you do? Big lesson there. For instance, we hear much about snow days and late schedules. Having spent some time talking with transportation directors and principals, I tell you sincerely I would not want such a job.
How many times has it been snowing on one side of the hill and not on the other? How does one know when to call late schedule or whether to do remote? No matter whether I grumble or not I am certain that I could not do a better job than those appointed and without that pressure I can sleep much easier.
Wasn’t it ‘way back in 1962 that Madalyn Murray O’Hair brought a legal question before the court and prompted the decision that prayer in public schools was not kosher? I grew up in the day when elementary teachers quoted a Bible verse and sometimes read a chapter every morning before school. That was fine with me and I felt that it was absolutely the right thing to do.
Never thought about someone who might not believe in the Good Book or who might have a different opinion. The Jewish child might rather not hear something from the King James Version. Later on, when we studied religious freedom in what is now the United States of America and then discovered that someone like Roger Williams had to go off and start his own state, so to speak, in order to really have it, then it certainly made the thinking a little different for this fellow. Freedom is not quite free when it is forced.
Sure, there are plenty of things about education I would like to change and I am sure they would work. At least, they worked when I was growing up. To digress (one of those words I learned in school) it is very likely we all understand that cloning is not quite able to do as advertised if we happened to be making another one of us just like us. See, those people would not be growing up in the world that we did.
School is a lot like that, too. In 1964, for example, we had the paddle. It worked and the switch and the belt at home worked, too. Lots of stripes and bruises and some fear. For those of us who did not get into too much trouble, that was never a problem. It was only years later that stories began to appear from coast to coast about children who were not so lucky and lived in a world much darker than the “good people” ever imagined.
I had encyclopedias at home, encouragement on every hand and the ideal environment to be successful. When you are blessed it’s like that. When you’re not, like Huckleberry Finn, who was beaten because he learned to read when his parents never did, it changes things.
School might go much better for several folks if we could ship out the problem kids, make everybody “straighten up and fly right.” Easier than it sounds. Chemical make-up, the kind a person is born with, determines a lifestyle that we old traditionalists would never choose. We were born another way, the regular way, you might say.
So today was a good day. We set some goals back in September that we met — even exceeded. It was not easy. Some of us had to re-learn manners and structure. Guess what? We are still learning. It may take us another couple or years to get back what we missed but the signs are there that almost all of the children would like to do it.
Sure, there is laziness. We fight sometimes. But gas is $4 a gallon — until it goes up again. My generation almost always had enough to eat but students today really do come to school sometimes to get the best meal of the day. I am glad not to be in charge and thankful for our principal, our school board and our superintendent. Better mention the last super, Dr. Deborah Akers, who did such a splendid job in helping guide us through one challenge after another. I do not envy Dr. Toman, who is working hard to keep the ship of state sailing forward but I feel sure he and his staff will work things out.
I do not have all the answers but the great majority of these sophomores and juniors I am teaching came up with quite a few over the past few months. We have miles to go and promises to keep, that’s for sure.
Think kindly of us as we inch our way up the educational highway.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
