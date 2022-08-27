The late Mrs. Mary Chmara, always a concerned friend in the last few years that she was able to continue substitute teaching at Bluefield High School, gave me a book that seemed to reappear on the shelf this morning. Her husband, two-time state championship football coach John Chmara, was quite a motivator not only on the field but also in the classroom and the little volume she sent me was one of his favorites.
“John always kept this (book) by his favorite chair,” she penned in a personal note. Not much could be more special either way. Mrs. Chmara always seemed to send a written message with her presents and that was as it should have been. She was a long-time English teacher at BHS as well as a great friend to the school library, for which she worked tirelessly and provided many improvements over the years. Libraries are often not called that anymore and instead have become media centers, as it is now at Bluefield. There are still books, magazines and newspapers but also are rows of stations with computers and there are flat screen monitors located all around. If it has been written or spoken, there seems to be a way to locate the information in mere minutes for the skilled searcher.
Nevertheless, this little book, printed now more than 30 years ago, still features (my favorite) the old-fashioned way of reviewing and that is by opening the cover and using the printed page. With all respect, I often call computers and/or cell phones “the plastic box” that so many cannot seem to live without. It amazes yours truly how folks of all ages will walk through rain or grocery stores or sit at ball games or even the beach with their necks craned at odd angles just to have a chance to hold the little device that googles or yahoos or whatever it is the different models can do so efficiently these days. No going back, I reckon, and that is now the way of the world.
I apologize for continuing to stray from the subject. This book was presented to Coach Chmara by appreciative Bluefield Beaver students, perhaps at the time the yearbook was dedicated to him many seasons ago. Any time children care enough to send something like that, it always touches the older individual(s) in a certain special way.
Coach, as Mrs. Chmara noted, always kept this book near at hand, whether he was relaxing (I suspect that did not happen very often) or simply watching television. It is true that when he got the chance, he enjoyed watching sporting events. Imagine that! It must be something in the blood of sports people to keep a favorite book close. Decades ago when I used to visit Daily Telegraph sports icon V.L. “Stubby” Currence in his home out on Bland Road, we would sit and talk while sometimes discussing a sports book he really enjoyed.
I guess (Mrs. Chmara would have said “suppose”) I should have told her that I have Stubby’s book on my shelf not far from Coach Chmara’s. She would have liked that.
At the “Legends” get-together Wednesday night here in Bluefield’s splendidly restored Granada Theatre, a group of former Beaver greats and an audience filled with families, friends, fans and many other standout BHS stars of yesteryear, the performers on stage spoke of their times on the gridiron and the days with their teammates.
A video provided by current BHS administrator Fritz Simon who spends many evening after school coaching with his dad, Freddie, had some memorable games as well as pictures of players and coaches who have provided so many thrills over the years. My rabbit ears picked up on something as the parade of performers scrolled across the big screen. When Coach Chmara’s picture, I believe at the 1975 state championship end-game celebration at Mitchell Stadium, was flashed up there, the applause was spontaneous. It was a heart-warming moment and spoke volumes about the respect he still holds among those whose lives he touched.
Let not Mrs. Chmara be forgotten here, either. More than once, even as recently as yesterday, I heard former students of hers speak of her teaching skill and her own dedication to discipline. That must surely be a family tradition that Coach and Mrs. Chmara shared with legions of children at Bluefield High School.
Donnie Jackson was one of the speakers and a star of the ’75 team. We reminisced about the size of the crowd when BHS played South Charleston. Few times has the 10,000-fan figure actually been reached but on that day Mitchell Stadium was so packed that even the aisles were filled in the elbow-to-elbow crowd estimated at perhaps 13,000.
It was a superb showcase, and Coach Chmara’s legions did not disappoint, upsetting S.C. 20-7 and cementing his legacy.
The book, by the way, is called “Motivation: Lombardi Style.” Vince Lombardi was a truly inspiring leader. I submit to you that here in Bluefield, John and Mary Chmara in their own ways were equally outstanding.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
