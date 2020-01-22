A lack of sunlight, and unwanted snow, can make one feel sad

There is something inherently depressing about the month of January.
Today’s calendar date is January 22, which means it is the proverbial dead of winter. But you also realize that spring isn’t that far away now. Also, with each passing day, our evenings are getting just a little longer.
In other words, it is no longer pitch black at 5:30 p.m. each evening as it was back in November and December.
We still have a long way to go before we spring forward, of course, but a few extra minutes of daylight is still a good thing.
In a column last November, Daily Telegraph Features Editor Emily Rice wrote about Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, a condition some people experience during the cold winter months due to the lack of daylight.
As Emily explained, with less sunlight during the day and less time for our bodies to absorb vitamin D, many people experience the proverbial winter blues.
Common symptoms of SAD are feeling depressed, losing interest in regular activities you once enjoyed, having low energy, having trouble sleeping, changes in one’s appetite or even weight loss.
I can’t say I’m experiencing any of those symptoms. Sleep isn’t a problem. I still have to maintain a regular exercise routine (even in the winter) to avoid unnecessary weight gain and I still have an interest in regular hobbies and activities. I am also still drinking plenty of coffee to ensure that extra energy boost. And eating? Well let’s just say that isn’t a problem.
I love to eat. That’s why I have to maintain a regular exercise routine.
But the treadmill I’m using at home, well, let’s just say that it is a bit of an antique. It looks like something that escaped from the 1980s. It is time for an upgrade I suppose. But hey. I guess I can put that off until next year. There is only two months of winter left now. Right?
But I do miss the sunlight. Does that make me SAD? Well I certainly hope not.
Not every January day is dark and gloomy, after all. On some days we have an abundance of sunshine. On other days, well, not so much.
I do look forward to the day (or make that evening) when I will no longer have to turn my headlights on when leaving work each evening. I also can’t say I will miss being bright lighted every evening by those fellow motorists who apparently missed the whole part of their high school driver’s education class about not using a high beam on the vehicle that is in front of you.
If humans can’t do it, maybe machines can. Can’t someone just make a vehicle that automatically dims its lights when another vehicle is approaching in the opposite lane or is operating in front of your vehicle? This is the year 2020, after all. The future is now.
Can’t our vehicles be smarter? I thought we would all be driving talking vehicles by now. Remember “Knight Rider” from the 80s?
Now that was certainly a cool car. And it talked.
In another two weeks or so, the groundhog will deliver his official verdict on what we can expect for the last six weeks of winter.
The smart money is on an early spring. With climate change and all this should be a no-brainer. Right?
Well, maybe not. The last couple of days were very cold. And the week before that was very warm. So who knows what February will bring? We could see a snowstorm or two, or more days in the 60s. Now that would be nice.
No one is sad, or suffering from SAD, when it is warm outside with abundant sunshine.
In fact, the sun is shining brightly through the newsroom’s skylight as I keystroke in the final couple of words for this column.
It must be a sign. Perhaps spring is near. But I still see a few errant snowflakes flying around outside. And that makes me sad.
Maybe the lack of sunlight is getting to me after all. I don’t know.
I guess it is time for another cup of coffee. I need that extra caffeine boost right about now.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline. Follow him @BDTOwens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.