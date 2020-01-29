A high-definition television can't improve bad Hollywood movies

I’m starting to think that Hollywood is simply no longer capable of producing a good movie.
The last few movies I’ve seen on the big screen, with the exception of the excellent “Joker,” have certainly disappointed.
The same can also be said about a bunch of DVD movies I’ve been watching over the past couple of weeks or so. These were all purchased last November during the big Black Friday sales. So far, I can say I’m glad I didn’t bother watching any of these movies during their original theatrical release.
Yep. They are that bad.
But let me start with those movies on the big screen first.
To our friends at Disney, I will ask a simple question. How hard is it to make a decent “Star Wars” movie? After all, you have nearly 40 years of fan fiction, novels and other materials to work with. So there is a lot of inspiration out there for this iconic franchise. Instead, we get “The Rise of Skywalker.” I know. A lot of people liked Episode 9. I didn’t hate it.
I sat through all two hours and 30 minutes of it kind of waiting for something big to happen. But instead I left the theater scratching my head over that highly misleading title.
Then there was “Terminator: Dark Fate.” All was good until the third act. (Please skip this paragraph if you hope to avoid a potential spoiler). How can a killer machine have a human girlfriend and a child? Definitely a head scratcher as well.
Gosh. I hate watching movies at the theater anymore. It’s got to be something big — like “Star Wars” — to get me out there. And once I’m there, the movie better not disappoint.
There is also another problem. Movies on the big screen simply don’t look as good as Blu-ray and 4K movies back home. Why is the big screen suddenly so low definition compared to our televisions back home?
Still Blu-ray, and 1080 high definition, didn’t improve a lot of those Black Friday DVD movies I watched.
For example, I tried to watch the “Godzilla: King of Monsters” DVD a week or two ago. Basically, what we had here was a big, dumb movie about a bunch of classic movie monsters fighting each other. The special effects were definitely over the top and certainly distracting at times. But the storyline involving the humans also falls into the annoyingly dumb category. A lead character wants to save the world from climate change by having a bunch of big monsters destroy it? Sure. That makes a lot of sense. Who is writing this stuff?
Then we had the latest “Predator” movie. Another big, dumb action flick, that originated from the 80s about guys with guns fighting aliens.
So I had high hopes for “The Predator.” That was until I found out the newest movie was also about climate change. Really?
Let’s move on. I also had high hopes for the “Pet Sematary” remake, and it actually wasn’t (at least as far as I can tell) about climate change. But then the filmmaker decided to steer away from the original Stephen King source material. Let’s just say the movie started out strong but slowly fell apart.
I mentioned “Joker” earlier. It is probably the best movie I’ve seen in months. Yes, it is based upon a well-known comic book villain, but it’s also largely grounded in reality. And no, it’s not about climate change. If you haven’t seen this one yet, check it out on DVD, Blu-ray or digital.
While it helps to know the story of Batman and his arch nemesis, knowledge of the comic really isn’t necessary to enjoy what is ultimately a good character-driven origin story of a mentally ill man who is slowly slipping into madness.
Well. I’m not done with those DVDs yet. Maybe I’ll still come across a good movie. In the meantime, I’m still waiting on someone, anyone, with the name of “Skywalker” to actually rise.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
