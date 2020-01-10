A heartfelt goodbye to a loyal and loving dog named Bear

We are 10 days into 2020 and my year has already been very difficult. This doesn’t mean the rest of the year will be this hard, but as for now, I’m really disliking 2020.
If you know me or read my columns then you know I am very much an animal lover. Not only do I love animals but I have many pets that I consider my family.
This week my family and I lost a loved one, my dog Bear. I won’t lie. This has been one of the most difficult times in my life. I know it may be silly but it’s more than losing a dog. It’s losing a member of my family.
Bear was very old and struggling in his old age. Seeing him deteriorate is one of the hardest things I’ve had to experience and one of the most painful things I’ve lived through. While I mourn his passing, I’m thankful that God let Bear come into my life and show me just how much dogs can touch your heart.
At the beginning of my middle school career my mom, my cousins William, Christopher and I, took off on an adventure to bring home a new puppy. We traveled across Mercer County to bring this puppy home.
Once we had our puppy in the car with us I was awestruck at the ball of brown fluff and the bright green eyes he had. With a spotted tongue and the softest puppy fur I’ve ever felt, we brought the bundle of joy back to my Grandma’s house.
Bear was very small and sweet and I loved to hold him and not let go. When it was time for him to go outside I would carry him out the door, down the steps and into the yard. Once he was done I’d scoop him out and carry him back into the house.
My sweet Bear quickly bonded with my Step-Dad Danny and was seemingly glued to his hip. Bear took many trips to the beaches of Delaware, both my mom and Danny’s home state, with my mom Melanie and Danny, and swam through the saltwater.
Bear had quite the collection of handkerchiefs that he wore around his neck in addition to his collar. He loved getting a new one put on and would prance around the house to show it off.
Some of his favorite things in life were toilet paper tubes, crackers and cereal milk. He would chew on the tubes and hold them with his little paws while he wagged his tail.
During his life, his fur changed many times, from light brown to a striking red, then back to brown in his old age. His eye color also changed from the bright green of his puppyhood to a bright golden color.
He would accompany my Mom while picking me up from school and greet me with many happy barks and slobbery kisses.
Bear was with me through middle school, my high school angst, my college studies and the beginning of my journalism career. He saw me cry many tears and licked many of those tears away. He was also with me through many laughs and very fond memories.
Bear showed me what a loyal dog was and was more than a dog; Bear was my furry brother. When my family brought home a German shepherd puppy, Newton, he quickly took him under his wing and taught him how to be a good boy.
When he began failing, Newton took over the role of caretaker and watched after Bear. To see Newton transform from a clumsy puppy into the responsible dog that he is now, goes to show how amazing of a dog Bear was and how well he taught Newton.
A few weeks ago my family welcomed a new puppy into our home, a black furball with a mouth full of needle-like teeth. Teddy very quickly became attached to Bear and loved to lick his face and climb over him. At times when Teddy got too rough, Newton would bark at him to leave Bear alone, which surprisingly, would work.
This past Sunday I stayed with the dogs rather than go to church because I knew he didn’t have much more time. While my other family members were at their church services I gently stamped Bear’s paw with an ink pad and sobbed into his fur. While Bear and Newton slept in the other room I held Bear close and simply cried.
He looked at me with his golden eyes as he let me hold him. Bear spent his entire life dedicated to my family and me and never once questioned protecting us. I will never in my life meet another dog as loyal and wholeheartedly loving as Bear.
This past Monday I traveled to my mom’s house specifically to see Bear. When I walked in he raised his head and barked at me. This was a great response as he wasn’t showing as much vigor as he usually had been.
During my visit I spent time holding Bear’s paws, petting him, kissing his forehead and reminding him how much I love him.
Between him, Newton and Teddy I got many kisses and played with them all on the floor. Bear very happily rested as the other dogs and I played near him in his bed.
Before I left I put my forehead against his as I often did and wrapped my arms around him. I whispered to him that I loved him very much and hugged him extra long. The next day my sweet Bear passed away.
Life isn’t easy or fair but life is beautiful. I will cherish my time with Bear for the rest of my life. I know he isn’t hurting anymore and might even be swimming in heaven.
I’ll do all I can to continue Bear’s legacy through Newton and Teddy. I’ll keep sharing my cereal milk and playing on the floor with my babies just like I did with Bear for all those years.
Hold your furry babies all you can and enjoy the paw prints that your dogs leave on your heart.
Emily D. Coppola is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph, Contact her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com, Follow her at @BDTCoppola
