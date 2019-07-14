A grandpa's life of tales and character, with only one stolen car in the closet

My grandpa was a storyteller. A man with 1,000 yarns. I like to think this is how I inherited my career.
I grew up hearing tales of mules working in the mines, raucous behavior in McComas on a Saturday night and the simple joy of small-town life growing up in a company town.
Grandpa was a miner by choice, and a farmer at heart.
Most importantly he was a family man.
I believe his aspiration was to live a righteous life and raise his family by that standard.
•••
Grandpa had a historian’s soul — an ability to share details of long-ago days with detail and precision accuracy. How I wish I had recorded his stories of a burgeoning southern West Virginia, the arrival of unionization and life during the Depression and World War II.
As a youngster, one thinks these personal recollections will always be remembered. But back in the day, we didn’t have cellphones with voice recorders.
Vibrant narratives heard as a child become speckled with memory gaps as calendars turn and youth transforms into intermittent gray hairs and aching joints.
While some stories stand out as significant historic events — let us never forget the day the Kennedys came to town — others were more of a teaching moment merged with an anecdote from the past.
For example, we should all know the importance of manure. And by this I mean true poop, and not the current BS today’s politicians often spout.
Grandpa was an all-natural gardener before “organic” became a new-age, health-craze, double-the-price bonanza.
But as a child, I didn’t fully comprehend why we had to shovel the smelly substance along rows of corn, beans and tomatoes.
Then Grandpa told me how, decades earlier, he and a friend used manure to “spread their initials” in a large field. After days of rain and sunshine, their names were clearly visible in the spikes of vibrant green grass.
Lesson learned.
•••
Grandpa was also proud of his family. His father ran the company store and coached the coal community’s baseball team.
Requirements for being a player included attending church every Sunday morning.
Imagine the furor that would cause today.
Past stewardship of the business was also a source of reverence and keen responsibility. Once, around age 8 or 9, I found an old store ledger while rummaging through a long-forgotten trunk.
I was amazed at the low prices on goods sold, but when I asked elder family members about it the book was quickly snatched from my hands.
The ledger was from the Depression years, when many families were experiencing hardships. Families whose descendants still resided in our community.
Credit was given, and later repaid. But that was personal information between the shopkeeper and heads of households.
It was not to be known to others — including inquisitive kids stumbling upon faded parchment some 40 years later.
•••
Good character was of keen importance to Grandpa, and he was seemingly known to all as a good man. it was a source of pride for those of us attempting to follow in his footsteps.
Then came the day when I learned about the felony in the closet.
I was a college student at Bluefield State when I offered to pick up lunch one day for a group of friends at Frankie’s La Salute in Bluewell.
Frankie’s lasagna, made by his sister Mary, was a mouth-watering masterpiece known by homegrown locals and coal barons near and far. I wholeheartedly believe there was no better Italian fare anywhere on the East Coast.
But I digress.
Frankie’s was a gathering place, and on this day I began chatting with an older gentleman who was also waiting for an order. He asked my name, which in small towns means a brief lineage is required.
“I’m the youngest of the Myers kids,” I responded with a smile. “E.P. and Dot Garrent’s granddaughter.”
I was unprepared for his shocked expression, and subsequent indignation. “Your Grandpa stole my car!” he exclaimed.
I was immediately stunned into silence. However, the floodgates opened that evening when I confronted Grandpa.
“So I met an old high school chum of yours today,” I told Grandpa, a sincerely stern expression etching my face. “He says you stole his car.”
Hearing the fellow’s name, Grandpa doubled over in laughter.
I failed to get the joke.
“Since when is grand theft auto funny?” I exclaimed. “Are we a family of felons? What did you do?”
Between chuckles, Grandpa told me how the man had taken a shine to my Grandma years ago while he was courting her. The man then had the nerve to pay Granny a visit on a Sunday afternoon.
Grandpa found out about the date, and snuck up to Grandma’s house with a group of friends. They put the interloper’s car in neutral, and quietly backed it out of the driveway and down the country road into an abandoned barn.
Apparently, it took the gentleman quite some time to find his vehicle. But he never came calling on Grandma again.
•••
I thought of this story last week while working on a report of a local shooting. One young man was dead, and another arrested for murder.
The catalyst, according to initial reports, was a woman.
How did we get from then to now?
When did pranks evolve into deadly consequences, and spur-of-the-moment acts bring a lifetime of regret instead of belly laughs at simple pranks.
Some might say our society has taken a wrong turn on its road of cultural evolution.
Whatever the case, it’s a head-shaking time in our current moment in history.
I miss those yarns of yesterday.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.