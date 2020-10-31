“Good morning!” boldly proclaims the golden title embossed on the small, green volume. The book, a collection of newspaper editorials printed in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph between 1923 and 1938, chronicles several of the pieces written by this publication’s founder, the late Hugh Isaac “Hugh Ike” Shott, Sr.
As the editor/publisher of the Telegraph, Mr. Shott said more than once his ownership of the paper was directly related to his desire to “obtain an uninhibited outlet to justify his desire to write.” That he was able to do so is a testament, to be sure, to his achievement of continuing to work on a daily basis at the paper – which was then located at the historic offices on 412 Bland Street here in the city – for about five decades.
In a most immodest way, I like to believe that Mr. Shott and I share that love of writing, although he wrote something every day of the week for years on end. After all, few things in life are more satisfying than getting up each day and taking the newspaper in hand to learn what is happening on a local, state and national level. Those who have been privileged to take part in that profession, no matter how long, share a bond that is etched indelibly in printer’s ink.
Mr. Shott, the elder, was born in Staunton, Virginia, the year after the Civil War ended but professed no love for that town’s most famous native son, Woodrow Wilson. Wilson was elected president and was a progressive Democrat, while Mr. Shott was himself a lifelong Republican. Each did have a career in public service, as H.I. (as he was sometimes called) served two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. He also served as United States Senator briefly in the early 1940s and was sworn in by Vice President Henry Wallace, who served with Franklin D. Roosevelt, a four-termer. For years afterward, Mr. Shott was often referred to as “Senator.”
In addition, when Mr. Shott was postmaster of Bluefield, a position he held in the early years of the 20th century, that appointment had to be made by the president, which at that time was none other than Theodore Roosevelt, a fifth cousin of FDR. (Note: Teddy Roosevelt was not fond of Wilson, either.)
Not only was Mr. Hugh Shott, Sr., a former employee of the old Norfolk & Western Railway but he founded an amazing business empire that included several supply firms, the original Bluefield Telephone Company, the WHIS radio station featuring his initials and also the WHIS-TV station which now goes by the call letters WVVA. The family gave up much of the media business by 1985, including the Daily Telegraph, due to government regulations.
Still, it was the writing which the old man enjoyed probably more than anything. His daily column was brought along not only by a yen to write but also by other influences, including his church. Not too many years after the paper was founded, the famed Community Christmas Tree program was started and the selfless desire to give was a cornerstone of the event. A column called “God Will Know Anyhow” refers to the good Samaritan who purchased some treats for a poor family, possibly at Christmas, which hearkens well to the spirit of the season.
Naturally, not all stories are so sweet and yet another column was called “Bluefield Battles Rum.” Those who knew the paper’s founder will remember his cigar, which was called his only weakness. He wrote on the topic of strong drink how Bluefield wavered for years between being a “dry” town and one that sold strong drink. This particular piece recalled many prominent names of the time, including bootleggers and mentioned the old block jail over in Princeton near where the court house stands. Fights, reformers, church people and users of John Barleycorn are all given their due, until in 1913, the state as a whole voted against the public sale of alcohol.
Sometime before that, as Mr. Shott recalls, a certain city mayor said upon election he would vote to sell spirits. However, the church interceded and after a period of prayer, he voted against it. A near riot ensued with the mayor asking for patience. The crowd backed off and at the next council meeting, the mayor voted in favor of liquor, a true bi-partisan effort on display.
Finally, even though Mr. Shott passed away 67 years ago this month, his column “Nothing in the Paper” rings as true now as then.
He wrote, in effect, “When people say ‘there is nothing in the paper’ that means there is peace in the world, no community emergencies, no death in a friend’s family, no murderous evil. The next time you pick up a paper that does not proclaim some kind of tragedy, give a little thanks instead of grumbling because there is no news.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
