A good first impression with police can be a lasting memory

My memories of elementary school are a bit foggy at times, but I still remember certain events when I was in first grade at Montrose Elementary School, a small institution of learning in South Charleston. Yes, South Charleston and nearby Charleston, W.Va., are separate cities.
One memory that stands out is the moment when I heard that the United States had somebody called a president. Richard Nixon had been elected and our teacher was using a newsletter printed especially for children to explain why President Richard Nixon was now the nation’s leader and exactly how he ended up going to some place called the White House. Lyndon Johnson was leaving office, but I had never heard of him. I have only the vaguest memories of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.
I do remember seeing mom, dad and my aunts and uncles clustered around a television. I didn’t understand what was happening.
Another memory of first grade that really stands out is my first real encounter with a police officer. A policeman – I think he was a sergeant – with the South Charleston Police Department came out to our class to talk about being a police officer. The whole idea was to give us a positive encounter with the law, and it worked pretty well.
Being inquisitive when it came to gadgets, I was fascinated by his handcuffs and asked him how they worked. He explained the idea to me, but that wasn’t good enough. Somehow I persuaded him to sit down next to me and snap a cuff over my wrist.
Then he couldn’t find the key. That was all right, because I was pretty skinny then and slipped out of it easily. My classmates were so impressed that when the teacher told us to draw a picture about the officer’s visit, 90 percent of the art showed me wearing that handcuff. I was a bit of a trendsetter way back then. One time I drew a picture of Moby Dick festooned with harpoons and my classmates copied me. The result was a series of pictures which would horrify any member of Greenpeace; a lot of red crayons were used up.
My memories of that police officer are still, well, the most memorable. I think my attitude about law enforcement in general has been positive throughout my life because of that one encounter. A related memory I received years later highlights the value of a good first impression with police, be they city police, deputies or state troopers.
I was riding along with a trooper with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment and doing a story about what we encountered that morning. We pursued a boy riding an ATV illegally and checked on a reported breaking and entering. I do recall one thing the trooper told me.
All too often, people associate police with something bad because, well, they tend to see officers only when bad things happen. That problem applies to reporters, too; we show up at trials, crashes, fires and other unwanted events.
Local police departments are tackling this problem by offering Explorers programs for children. The Bluefield Police Department and the Bramwell Police Department recently started their programs. Children can attend these events for free and without registering.
This Saturday, the Bluefield Police will have Sgt. Copenhaver and K-9 Thor for a demonstration.
The program, for children ages 7 to 12, will be at the community room at Tiffany Manor, 1600 Hill Ave., Bluefield, from 1 to 2 p.m. The Bramwell Police will have the program “How to Deal with Bullying” from 10 to 11 a.m. this Saturday at the Bramwell Fire Station.
The Princeton Police Department is starting an Explorers program May 2 and the Athens Police Department will start weekly Explorers programs on April 25.
Explorers programs give children opportunities to meet police officers and interact with them in a positive way instead of meeting them only when bad things happen. I would have loved meeting a K-9 like Thor when I was a kid, and I’m sure I would have benefited from the Explorers programs on bullying and other topics. The programs are a good way to create those happy memories which will last well into adulthood.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
