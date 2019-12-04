A failure to communicate among our elected leaders

Lately, it would appear as if the politicians serving our region haven’t been on the same page.
Believe it or not, what I’m about to say has nothing to do with partisan politics or impeachment. And the offenders are both Democrats and Republicans. The problem appears to simply be a lack of communication among our elected representatives.
Let me take a minute to explain. Ask any journalist, and they will likely tell you how politicians work when it comes to making big (and sometimes small) announcements. All too often, these big announcements come in the form of press releases.
That’s right. Joe Manchin, Shelly Moore Capito, Tim Kaine, Carol Miller, Jim Justice and others normally do not pick up the phone and call to tell us about a big dollar funding award for a local project or municipality. They simply send a press release, although sometimes their staffers will call in advance and give us a heads-up about a big press release that is forthcoming. Of course, we would prefer for Manchin, Miller, Kaine, Capito, Justice and others to call us. To his credit, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., does call sometimes. Griffith also makes regular visits to the newspaper. Joe Manchin used to call, but it’s been a while since we’ve heard from him. Tim Kaine also used to make regular calls. But the last time I talked to him on the phone was about three years ago.
Politicians normally communicate among themselves as to who will be announcing what federal funding award. Or at least they used to. But that doesn’t seem to be happening anymore.
Nowadays, we get multiple press releases from multiple politicians all taking credit for the same federal funding award. Of course, in this digital age of journalism, the first politician to make the announcement is who is normally quoted in the first online story. Everyone else who is late sending out a press release is still quoted, both online and in print.
But lately, and I’ll exercise some discretion here by not calling out specific politicians by name, some of our elected leaders seem to be ignoring the rules all together. I’ll give you a recent example, but before I do, let me say that this happened on multiple occasions.
Here is how it goes. A lawmaker from Washington announces a federal funding award. Then all of the other lawmakers will quickly follow with press releases announcing the same funding award. Then, and here is where it gets a little thorny, another politician announces that he or she will be holding a press conference in the area to announce a major funding award.
OK. So we assume — and hope — that the funding award that this particular politician will be announcing at the local press conference isn’t the same federal funding award that was announced days earlier by several other lawmakers in Washington.
Well, now on at least two recent occasions, it has been. Most recently it was a state-level politician announcing a funding award that the federal level lawmakers had announced a week earlier. Ouch. That gets a little tricky for us in the newsroom. I hate to use the term old news, but a story that we covered a week ago on A-1 isn’t exactly fresh a week later, despite the fact that a different lawmaker is announcing the same funding award.
During this most recent example, a couple of us in the newsroom openly stated, “I hope he isn’t announcing the same thing that Manchin and Capito did a week ago. Surely, he won’t do that, will he?”
Well he did. So this brings me back to the central issue of communication. Are our local elected leaders, both on the state and federal level, communicating among themselves? If so, they would surely know if a certain funding award has already been announced.
A journalist shouldn’t have to tell an elected leader that another politician already made the same announcement a week ago. Our elected leaders can do better. Please start communicating with each other. And read what is in the newspaper each day (both in print and online).
If you do read the newspaper, surely you will know that the funding award you are holding a press conference on to announce has already been announced by other lawmakers.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline. Follow him @BDTOwens.
