A downward spiral continues for a science fiction-obsessed society

A lot can change in a short span of 10 years. I think back to the year 2010, and things were — well almost normal — at the time.
Today, more than nine years later, I can’t say the same.
It’s almost as if the world we once knew has been flipped upside down. And it’s not for the better.
I’ll give a few examples.
Today, we live in a world where folks believe their primary method of communication is Facebook. But it isn’t. You are still allowed to actually pick up the phone and call someone if you so choose. You can also send a text message. So clearly Facebook isn’t the only way to communicate.
You also have folks who are now buying their groceries online, allowing a store clerk to select their bread, butter and milk. And we shouldn’t forget about those presidential candidates who are once again claiming that the world will end in 10 to 12 years due to climate change. Shouldn’t we begin stocking up on food and emergency supplies now if that is the case?
Here is another crazy thing. I keep hearing more and more stories about people who are now voluntarily allowing businesses to install tiny microchips into their bodies. Now why would anyone want to do this?
And don’t forget about the Green New Deal. No cars, cows or planes as the conservative talk show hosts like to say. And the scary thing is that there are a lot of folks out there who think this economy-killing plan will actually work.
What in the world is happening to our society today? Common sense seems to be in short supply in the year 2019.
Let’s go back to grocery shopping for a minute.
I can’t understand why anyone who is young and in good physical health would not be capable of buying their own groceries.
Sadly, it would appear that many of these individuals who are making use of these new store pick-up sites are young people that appear to be in good health with no apparent physical disability or handicap.
Good grief. Just go inside the store and buy your own groceries. What is so hard about that?
Facebook, which is now seeking to roll out its own form of digital currency, is a whole different beast unto itself. When I was a child growing up in McDowell County, I could never have imagined a future where so many people across the nation spend their entire day online posting every personal detail about themselves for others to read.
What ever happened to the idea of privacy?
But it goes far beyond just communication. Now you have people selling houses, mobile homes and vehicles on Facebook.
I will be quick to confess that the thought of trying to buy a house that is being sold on Facebook — without a real estate agent and without an attorney to walk you through the ever-complicated process of buying a home — makes me more than a little nervous. But oddly enough there are a lot of houses and mobile homes being sold on Facebook.
Still, I would be extremely cautious of buying a house through Facebook. Remember that you still need an attorney, a deed or title, a sales contract, etc.
And speaking of buying things, I’m almost afraid to use a debit card anymore given all of the data breaches as of late. But some argue that cash will soon go the way of the dinosaur. They say the simple solution is to have a microchip placed in your hand that can be used for all of our transactions.
No thank you. I would never agree or voluntarily allow a tiny computer to be implanted in my hand or body.
It’s a crazy world we live in. Society seems to be on a downward spiral. Folks are less social thanks to social media, and too willing to believe in and or embrace ideas and concepts that run contrary to common sense.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
