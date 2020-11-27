A cinematic holiday escape during another troubling year in American history

All things considered, most people are probably ready for 2020 to exit, and hope the pandemic is not far behind.
But we are still in both, as well as the Christmas season, with an obviously very different Black Friday.
I believe it’s a good idea to try to make the best out of any situation and that includes enjoying familiar holiday traditions, which take on a different meaning this year with the pandemic weighing heavily on our minds and spirits.
Those traditions can give us a sense of normalcy, and serve as a reminder that this too will pass.
One tradition I especially look forward to this year is watching some of my favorite Christmas movies, and it’s always fun to make a list of the ones I will watch in any given year.
For a film buff like me, I often debate myself on my favorites and the list may change from day to day, depending on what mood I am in. Sometimes my inner voices disagree, but thankfully they usually reach a consensus.
I often divide the movies into contemporary and classic categories.
A time or two after it first came out, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” topped the list, and still does for many people. “A Christmas Story” is another favorite that remains popular.
On occasion I will watch them, but not this year.
The 1994 version of “Little Women” became a favorite after it was released and I still enjoy watching it. But not this year.
I also like “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” the 1967 film that even had Boris Karloff’s voice, is still great to watch, and the Jim Carrey version is pretty good.
But, no, not this year.
Nor will I watch such classics as “It’s a Wonderful Life” or “Miracle on 34th Street” or “A Christmas Carol.”
I also enjoy an offbeat adult comedy that always competes to be on my list. It is “The Ref,” which I think is the funniest Christmas movie ever made. Well, considering my sense of humor.
Not this year, though.
The movie that has won the debate most years is probably “White Christmas,” but sometimes the other Bing Crosby movie where he actually introduced the famous song wins the debate. That movie is “Holiday Inn,” and it often edges ahead mainly because Fred Astaire co-stars, not Danny Kaye, who co-stars in “White Christmas” and always gets on my nerves a bit.
I don’t think I will watch either one this year, though.
No, this year I am going way back to find my movies to watch and that’s because I am a romantic at heart and want to see the simplicity of a love story during far simpler times that culminates at Christmas. They also featured some of the best actors and actresses ever, as well as stories that, well, make you happy.
As it happens, two were released in 1940, another troubling year as the winds of war were being felt around the world.
The first stars Jimmy Stewart and is called, “The Shop Around the Corner,” about two co-workers in a gift shop who, well, I am not going to give away any more of the plot. But it’s a film I can’t imagine anyone not really loving.
The other 1940 film is “Remember the Night” with Fred McMurray and Barbara Stanwyck.
This is a very different love story that is also about redemption and with two actors who have always been underrated.
Another film, from 1949, is actually a remake of “The Shop Around the Corner,” but it has a musical twist and the name of the movie is a song, “In The Good Old Summertime.”
But don’t let the title fool you. It’s basically the same story, but it stars the incomparable Judy Garland. I need say no more.
The last movie, also from 1949, is a hidden little gem called “Holiday Affair,” with Robert Mitchum and Janet Leigh. Yep, a great, and a bit different, romantic Christmas story.
These movies accomplish what they intended to: Bring some joy and hope and the wonders of love and what it can do.
We all need a dose of that.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
