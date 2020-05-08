My mother passed away over a decade ago and, like most people who have lost their mothers, I still miss her and rarely does a day go by when I don’t think about her.
She is still part of me, of course, and her presence is always felt.
With Mother’s Day on Sunday, it’s always a good time to remind everyone whose mothers are still living to make sure to create more memories with them, and show appreciation. So many of us now regret not spending enough time with them through the years as we get so caught up in our own lives.
It’s also great to preserve stories about them that can be shared for generations to come. Those stories paint a clearer picture of who they were and how they lived.
I have many stories about my mother and of other relatives as well. I cherish those stories.
Anyone who knew her saw a very sweet-natured, kind and caring woman. Her public persona was who she was at home.
She was also a bit on the timid side and no better example of that was her first attempts to learn how to drive, the prospect of which frightened her to her core.
My mother was 19 and my father was 17 when they married. Keep in mind that 17 years old back then didn’t mean he was still in high school with parents supporting him and his biggest concern was finding a date for the prom.
He had already quit school by necessity to survive and had been working full time in a saw mill for two years.
He was a responsible, independent man, with a wife and a car.
And, of course, he decided to teach my mother how to drive it.
He took her somewhere up Pigeon Creek on a dirt road where the only living things around were cows, and put her behind the wheel.
Of course, back then all vehicles, I think, were manual, so he took her through the gears and showed her how to use the clutch.
When he was confident she had the hang of it, he asked her to start the engine, put it in first gear, slowly release the clutch as she nudged the gas pedal, and move down the road. Great instructions.
She did start it up, but straightaway things went wrong. A lot of anxiety probably caused her to ram the shifter into reverse rather than first, and immediately release the clutch with a foot apparently stomping the gas.
Before my father could say “Henry Ford!” she backed the car into a fence, almost knocking down a fence post.
After he straightened the post and assessed the damage, which was minor, he was a bit relieved and had the courage to continue the lesson. My mother was in tears and didn’t want to continue, but he insisted.
The next time, she pulled out okay and was coasting down the road, but then while attempting to shift into second gear lost control of the car and ran over a log.
I can’t remember how many lessons she had, but none ended well, and they both eventually gave up.
Now we get to my part of this saga.
When she was in her 50s she decided she finally wanted to learn how to drive and get a car.
I actually tried to talk her out of it, fearing for her, and everyone else’s, safety. But she talked Aunt Ebb into teaching her, and I did not think that would go well since they fussed all the time anyway.
In fact, the whole family was on pins and needles. Not only was my mother never adept at operating any kind of machinery, she also tended to be easily distracted. And her sense of direction was almost non-existence (a trait both my daughters apparently inherited).
But, by gosh, she learned and purchased her own car for the first time in her live. Certainly, I was pleased she finally had the freedom she always wanted, rather than depending on others for transportation. But the worry was still steady and strong.
When I visited her after she had been driving for a couple of weeks, she wanted to take me for a ride. She was excited and proud, anxious to show me that she could actually do it.
Sadly, I just could not bring myself to ride with her. I know, it was cowardly of me. I should have forced myself to get in that car and allow her that moment.
But all I could see was that darn fence and log, which I had heard about countless times growing up.
Well, the very next day, I backed into a tree.
Justice was served.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
