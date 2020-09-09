A lot of parents and students in Mercer County are undoubtedly disappointed that their first week of school is a virtual only affair.
Getting students ready for a return to school is never easy, and this year that challenge was further exacerbated by the pandemic and the uncertainty created by Governor Jim Justice’s color-coded school re-entry system.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding whether Mercer County would be orange or yellow come Saturday night, area parents still had to put a lot of time and effort into getting their children ready for school. This included buying back-to-school supplies, new clothing and other necessary items based upon the assumption that their children would be returning to an actual brick and mortar classroom.
Sadly, parents were forced to wait until 9 p.m. last Saturday night — two days before school was scheduled to start — before being told by the state that Mercer County wouldn’t be allowed to have in-school instruction this week. That’s a little unfair to everyone.
Why did Governor Jim Justice make parents and students in Mercer County wait until Saturday night before announcing what counties would and wouldn’t be allowed to hold school the following Tuesday? Could this announcement have not been made earlier in the day? Better yet, couldn’t the decision have been made a week earlier?
Justice’s color-coded school re-entry system has garnered plenty of criticism in recent weeks, and rightfully so. It is a convoluted system that is difficult for most folks to understand.
As an example, Mercer County was moved to a code orange Saturday night, which meant schools would be required to go to remote learning only this week. The orange coding also prohibits sporting events this week. That means there will be no football games this Friday and Saturday in Mercer County, despite the fact that teams were allowed to play last week. Under code orange, teams are only allowed to practice. So students athletes also are being penalized under this plan.
But, oddly enough, the color coding on Monday morning for Mercer County was moved back to yellow. So what changed over the short span of less than 24 hours that merited moving Mercer County back to yellow? Of course, that change doesn’t really matter under Justice’s system. Because parents and students now have to wait again until 9 p.m. on the night of Saturday, Sept. 12, before learning if in-school instruction will be allowed beginning Monday, Sept. 14.
While Justice has generally received praise for his handling of the pandemic, the Democrat turned Republican governor also has increasingly displayed some troubling authoritarian traits, including his slow dispersal of pandemic funds through the federal CARES Act — without the direction or guidance of the Republican-controlled legislature — and now the state-ordered dictates on which schools can and can’t hold in-school instruction.
We are all for ensuring the safety of students, but surely there is a better way of doing this?
In neighboring Virginia, state leaders are letting school boards make the final decision regarding in-school instruction versus remote learning. That should probably be the case in West Virginia as well. While the state should certainly continue to provide guidance, why not let area school administrators, working in conjunction with local health officials, make the final decision of in-school instruction versus remote learning?
If Justice doesn’t want to cede this authority to the localities, then he should — at the very minimum — come up with a better reporting system that doesn’t leave parents and students waiting until 9 p.m. each Saturday night to learn whether or not there will be school the following Monday morning.
