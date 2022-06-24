One of Bluefield’s busiest thoroughfares will soon be undergoing a major infrastructure upgrade. Motorists should take note. Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, June 27, on a new sewer system at the intersection of College Avenue and Leatherwood Lane.
The city of Bluefield, the town of Bluefield, Va. and the Bluefield Sanitary Board are all working together on the joint project, which will replace about 1,900 feet of 15-inch and 8-inch clay sewer pipe on the north side of College Avenue in both states.
That clay sewer pipe has been in use since the 1930s and will be replaced with modern PVC and ductile iron piping for traffic bearing loads.
Once the work gets underway, traffic in the area could be impacted. According to the Bluefield Sanitary Board, the public should expect delays in the area and plan alternate routes whenever possible.
The sanitary board says motorists should be aware of all work zones in the area and urges drivers to be patient with construction workers.
College Avenue is one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares linking Bluefield with neighboring Bluefield, Va. The new sewer system is part of a larger streetscape initiative for College Avenue.
The streetscape vision also is proposed to include new pavement, sidewalks, a bike path and utility upgrades along College Avenue.
College Avenue is a primary passageway for visitors into the city. It’s also a popular walking and biking destination for all ages, including college students from nearby Bluefield University. So the planned improvements are of great importance. The sewer system upgrade will correct an aging infrastructure system currently serving parts of Bluefield and Bluefield, Va.
Motorists who travel College Avenue on a regular basis should begin preparing now for possible delays. If you can, consider an alternate route during the construction period. This will help to alleviate traffic back-ups and congestion during the construction phase.
