It may seem a little odd for another long Memorial Day weekend to come and go here in the mountains without the carnival being in town, but area residents shouldn’t worry.
The carnival is being set up right now at city park, and the 2022 edition of the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival begins Friday. Best yet is the news that this year’s festival will once again be an extended 10-day event.
“Jimmy Drew is always our biggest attraction because he’s bringing his largest rides,” Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias, said. “Since we’ve expanded to 10 days, he affords us the opportunity to have his biggest and best attractions, and this is the biggest show he does.”
This is the 38th year of the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival, which will feature new events and returning favorites. A few of the highlights this year include a sea lion splash show; an aquatic acrobatic show; the return of Rock-IT The Robot; the Cirque Mundial show; the R.I.S.E. for the Ride event at Cole Harley Davidson this Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Magic by Chaz performing at various times along the midway; the Little Roy and Lizzy show this Sunday at 9 p.m.; fireworks to open and close the festival; and a variety of other daily events and activities.
This year with gas prices soaring, the festival provides a summer vacation close to home for families across our region.
We encourage everyone across the area and beyond to come out to the midway this weekend and enjoy all of the events.
In fact, we hope to see thousands throughout the 10-day period, and this weekend in particular, at the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival.
Each visitor — whether they are coming from another state or simply a neighboring county — is welcomed.
Given the full schedule of festival activities, there is no reason for anyone to leave town this week.
Save money. Save gas. Enjoy fun-filled events in the mountains of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia as we celebrate the long-awaited arrival of the summer of 2022.
