Motorists who have traveled along Stadium Drive in Bluefield in recent days have probably noticed that the carnival is being set up. That signifies only one thing. The 2023 edition of the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival is almost here.
The 10-day festival begins Friday, June 2, and continues through Sunday, June 11. This is the 39th year of the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival, which is organized by the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.
Years ago, the Mountain Festival was synonymous with the long Memorial Day weekend in Bluefield. However, in more recent years, the chamber has opted to hold the festival during the first week of June. This ensures that warm weather is in place here in the mountains, and that students are out of school so that they can fully enjoy the carnival and the many daily attractions that will be on display at city park.
And there will be much to do and see at this year’s festival.
The James H. Drew Exhibition is returning, along with Rock-IT The Robot. Also back by popular demand this year will be the Sea Lion Splash show, a new attraction last year that proved to be a crowd favorite. New events this year will include sword swallowing and fire breathing and Texas Tommy’s Wild West Review show, which will feature rodeo tricks. And, of course, fireworks will light up the sky high above Bluefield once again this year.
The festival arrives in Bluefield at a good time.
With inflation and other expenses still soaring, it provides a summer vacation close to home for families across our region.
We encourage everyone across the area and beyond to come out to the midway this weekend, and next week, and enjoy all of the events.
Each visitor — whether they are coming from another state or simply a neighboring county — is welcomed.
Given the full schedule of festival activities, there is no reason for anyone to leave town this week.
Save money. Save gas. Enjoy fun-filled events in the mountains of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia as we celebrate the long-awaited arrival of the summer of 2023 with the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival.
Let the fun begin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.