Given the recent surge in new coronavirus cases in Mercer County, many wondered how the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias would be able to pull off the 2020 edition of the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival.
The answer to that question is simple. Doing so would have been quite difficult, if not nearly impossible, now that Gov. Jim Justice has limited crowd sizes at fairs and festivals in West Virginia to 25 people.
So we weren’t surprised to hear of the cancellation of this year’s Mountain Festival.
“With the uncertainty of potentially new statewide regulations and with the goal of keeping our local population safe, we are faced with the unfortunate result that we are unable to reschedule this event for the 2020 year,” Chamber CEO and President Jeff Dissibio announced last week.
Dissibio said the chamber and Jimmy Drew, owner and operator of the James H. Drew Exposition, had been in “constant contact and tirelessly attempting to find an acceptable path” to hold the festival. However, he said officials concluded that cancelling the event was the only option this year.
Delayed from its original date of May 29, the chamber rescheduled the festival for July 24 through August 2. But as fate would have it, the coronavirus pandemic had other plans for Mercer County.
Between mid June and early July, 50 new coronavirus cases were reported in Mercer County, with more than half of the cases being attributed to community spread of the virus. The other half of the cases were blamed on out-of-state travel, particularly to Myrtle Beach, S.C., a virus hotspot. Mercer County’s cumulative virus total currently stands at 63 cases.
Also complicating matters was the confirmation by health officials that three people had been hospitalized during that time period due to COVID-19 related complications. That brought the total number of hospitalizations in Mercer County to date to five, along with one earlier death at Princeton Community Hospital that involved an individual who didn’t live in Mercer County, but traveled to the area during the lockdown period. That person died of COVID-19 related complications at PCH, according to County Health Officer Kathy Wides.
Then came the mandatory mask order by Gov. Jim Justice, along with Monday’s announcement that all fairs, festivals and outdoor and indoor concerts in the state are now prohibited unless the crowd size is limited to 25.
All of this combined to create a difficult environment for a festival that normally attracts thousands to Bluefield.
Pulling off a gathering the size of the Mountain Festival isn’t an easy task during a normal year. And of course, the year 2020 has been far from normal. But we applaud the chamber for trying and Cole Chevy for its annual sponsorship of the festival, along with the many volunteers and vendors and those who support the community by attending the festival.
Dissibio says the chamber looks forward to hosting the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival again in 2021. We, too, look forward to next year’s celebration.
