To this day, I associate dazzling Christmas lights with cold, but considering that fact that it’s winter, I guess that’s inevitable. If I saw these light displays during the balmy days of summer, the experience wouldn’t feel right. I’d be thinking of Las Vegas instead of Christmas and Elvis instead of Santa.
I got a real eyeful of Christmas lights this year when I covered the annual tree lighting ceremony in downtown Bluefield. The centerpiece Christmas tree was starting its music and light show routine, and there were lighted walkways, gingerbread men and a sleigh for Santa.
But the display that really seized my attention was one I’ve dubbed the Princess of Lights. She’s a classic fairy tale princess fashioned from brilliant white lights, and I could tell right away that the kids loved her. Little girls were pointing and grinning as they said, “Princess!” They can even stand with her for pictures.
The goal is for visitors to stop in downtown Bluefield first, then head to the city park to see the Holiday of Lights. I haven’t been able to make time yet for that trip, but I should. People drive hundreds of miles to see it, and visiting the Holiday of Lights has become a Christmas tradition for many families. A huge amount of work goes into getting the downtown displays and the Holiday of Lights ready for the Christmas season.
My holiday decorating routine is a lot less labor intensive. I have a tree that I can lift with one hand, and decorating it takes only a couple of minutes. I’ve got a string of lights wound around it already, so all I have to do is plug it in. Outside I take a string of colored lights, drape them along some nails in my patio and plug them in. That’s the extent of my Christmas decorating.
Both my mom and my sister, Karen, love decorating for Christmas. Karen and I go up to mom’s house after Thanksgiving and put up her tree and decorations for her. And, of course, Karen always asks me if I’ve put up my tree yet. She thinks there’s something seriously wrong if I don’t put up my Christmas tree. I’ve argued in the past that I’m never home for Christmas, so what’s the point? No, a tree must go up, Karen declares.
I still have fond memories of going outside with dad and putting up our Christmas lights. It was always cold, but dad was an engineer and he always had a plan. The lights we used wouldn’t be recognized by many of today’s kids. These strings of lights had huge bulbs the size of chicken’s eggs. I loved how they glowed in the cold winter air, and I still feel a pleasant wave of nostalgia today whenever I see lights that even remotely resemble those bulbs from the Sixties. Yes, kids, back in the days of old we used real live Christmas trees and used really big electric bulbs, and if you asked Santa for an X-Box, you would get nothing but a funny look.
I’ll put up my easy Christmas tree and string up some easy Christmas lights, but it’s not like being outside with dad and getting those lights around our front door and windows. We made sure everything was just right before calling mom and Karen outside to make sure the results met their approval. Some of those memories come back when I see how much work went into the Holiday of Lights and all the other big Christmas displays.
The kid in me still loves the sight of Christmas lights in the cold winter air and the big displays in many front yards. Today’s children will remember the Princess of Lights and the huge Holiday of Lights displays with the same joy I have for my Christmas memories, and that’s a good thing to know.
Greg Jordan is the senior reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.
