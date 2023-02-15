While perhaps not as pronounced as in past years, there are still plenty of nasty potholes out there to avoid.
After hitting one or two, area motorists normally know when and where to slow down.
According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, February is one of the worse months for potholes.
But the good news is that temporary pothole patching should be getting underway soon against the freeze and thaw cycles that damage local roads.
Potholes form when water gets into tiny cracks in the road, freezes and rethaws. This makes tiny cracks into big cracks, and big cracks into potholes, according to the DOT. By the time the month of February arrives, this constant cycle of freezing and thawing has taken its toll on roadways.
Asphalt plants typically shut down in November and don’t reopen until April.
So a cold mix is used instead by crews to make temporary repairs, according to West Virginia Department of Highways Chief Engineer of District Operations Joe Pack. It’s a mixture of cold asphalt that can be used to make temporary repairs. Then permanent repairs are made in the spring when the regular asphalt plants reopen.
When making a temporary pothole patch, crews don’t just throw a shovel full of cold mix into a pothole and drive off. To make a proper wintertime pothole repair, Pack said crews first use tools to try to make the pothole as square as possible. They then remove all the old debris and heat the hole to make the cold mix stick better.
In District 1, which includes Kanawha, Boone, Clay, Mason and Putnam counties, work crews also have an asphalt recycling machine that takes old ground up asphalt and reheats it in a big drum. Crews can then tow the asphalt recycler to the site of a pothole and deliver hot asphalt on the spot. But that machine is not yet in use locally.
So for now area motorists need to be on the lookout for potholes.
Everyone should exercise safe driving. This includes slowing down, dodging and exercising other defensive-driving measures to avoid these monstrosities.
The quicker these troublesome pot holes get patched, the better for everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.