With inflation soaring, and the price of everything from food to gasoline on the rise, millions of Americans will be facing a financial squeeze in the weeks and months ahead.
The challenge will be particularly difficult for senior citizens, as well as those on fixed incomes. But there is one potential bright spot ahead.
Social Security recipients will be seeing bigger checks next year. The 5.9 percent COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) will benefit 64 million Social Security recipients beginning in January 2022. It’s the largest increase in benefits in 39 years.
Under the COLA adjustment, benefits also will increase for those receiving SSI (Supplemental Security Income).
The COLA increase amounts to an extra $92 a month for the average retired worker, according to estimates released by the Social Security Administration.
The extra help comes at a critical time, with home heating costs expected to increase by 30 percent this winter. Food prices also have jumped in recent weeks, along with the cost of other common household items.
For all retired workers, the average benefit is currently $1,565 a month. In January with the 5.9 percent increase, that benefit will rise to $1,657 a month, according to the Social Security Administration estimates.
Times are tough right now, and inflation is only making things more difficult.
With the cost of everything going up, an additional $95 a month may not sound like a lot of money. However, every little bit can help in troubling times like those that we are currently experiencing.
If nothing else, the extra income will help with the higher home heating bills that are predicted for this winter.
