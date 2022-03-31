Last summer, with little fanfare or advance media notice, Gov. Jim Justice made a big announcement for McDowell County. The Republican governor said some $200 million in revenue generated from a turnpike bond sale would be used to construct a six-mile section of the Coalfields Expressway in McDowell County, linking the new four-lane corridor with neighboring Wyoming County.
As long-time area residents already know, McDowell County has never had a four-lane highway. So the governor’s announcement created a lot of excitement. Since that time, some have wondered if work on the Coalfields Expressway project in Welch is still scheduled to begin this year, as Justice announced in 2021.
Well there is good news to report. According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, construction is still scheduled to begin this spring on the Coalfields Expressway in McDowell County.
Andrew Thomas, W.Va. Department of Highways (DOH) District 10 McDowell County supervisor, said he has discussed the project with the DOH in Charleston.
“Sometime this spring they will start moving dirt,” Thomas said earlier this month of the $200 million project. “I don’t know the exact date yet but it will be pretty soon.”
A groundbreaking ceremony will likely be scheduled by the state.
Work got underway last fall on securing rights-of-way for the project in the Welch area. The McDowell County portion of the Coalfields Expressway will extend six miles from Welch to the Wyoming County line.
Work on the four-lane corridor will begin just west of Welch Community Hospital near state Route 7, according to earlier reports from the DOH.
In his announcement last year, Justice said the state will use $200 million from the $423 million raised in the Parkways Authority bond sale to develop the six-mile stretch of the expressway from Welch to the Wyoming County line.
In October 2020, Wyoming County saw its first four-lane highway when a nine-mile stretch of the Coalfields Expressway was opened connecting Slab Fork in Raleigh County to Mullens in Wyoming County.
It has certainly taken a long time to get to this point.
Area residents may recall that a groundbreaking ceremony was held back in 2001 at Mount View High School in Welch for the Coalfields Expressway project. The late U.S. Senator Robert C. Byrd attended that event, but ultimately only a smaller — non-paved and non-usable section of the expressway — was created 20 years ago near Indian Ridge. There has been no work on the Coalfields Expressway in McDowell County since that time.
The project slated for construction this spring will create a usable section of the four-lane corridor linking McDowell and Wyoming counties. Once finished, the new six-mile stretch of the four-lane will provide a significant economic boost to McDowell County while also creating a modern, four-lane highway, for motorists to utilize.
This is great news for McDowell County. We eagerly await a groundbreaking date.
