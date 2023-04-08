In a proactive move, supporters of the Coalfields Expressway project in Southwest Virginia are asking for a $7 million federal earmark to help build a section of the new four-lane corridor in Buchanan County.
The funding request, which was made last month by members of the Coalfields Expressway Authority board, is an attempt to jump-start the Virginia side of the two-state project. While sections of the roadway are still under construction in neighboring West Virginia, work on the project has been largely stalled in recent years in Southwest Virginia.
The request for $7 million in Congressionally Directed Spending has been filed with U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., and U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va.
The funding request targets five additional miles of the Coalfields Expressway for widening to four-lane construction between the corporate limits of the town of Grundy and the Southern Gap Industrial Park. The $7 million is the most that can be requested annually for a project under the Congressionally Directed Spending program.
“As evidence of the importance of this project, on March 6, 2023, the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors approved up to a $1.75 million cost share match for this project, if such a match is required,” said Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority Executive Director Jonathan Belcher. “We believe that if this $7 million can be raised, combined with the up to $1.75 million cost share match agreed to by the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, the Virginia Department of Transportation will be able to add additional lanes to U.S. 121/460 from Grundy to where it will connect with the Hawk’s Nest section of the road south of Southern Gap.”
Combined with funding already previously committed, Belcher said this would create a four-lane all the way from Grundy to at least the U.S.121/460 intersection at Southern Gap, also providing a boost to local economic development efforts.
Belcher says there is widespread community support for the funding request, pointing to numerous letters of support the Coalfields Expresssway Authority board gathered prior to the federal earmark submittal.
In addition to letters of support from Delegate Will Morefield, R-Tazewell and Virginia Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell, documents of support also were submitted from the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, the Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority, the town of Grundy, the town of Grundy Industrial Development Authority, the Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce, VCEDA, the Breaks Interstate Park, the Breaks Regional Airport Authority, the Appalachian College of Pharmacy, the Appalachian School of Law, Southwest Virginia Community College, the Coalfields Health Foundation, Paul’s Fan Company and Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure.
Such community support will be critical for the project moving forward.
The more local support there is for the project the harder it will be for federal authorities to ignore the local funding request.
Griffith, Kaine and Warner should give the Coalfields Expressway Authority board’s earmark application full and fair consideration.
