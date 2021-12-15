One of the unique things about the Coalfields Expressway project is that the future four-lane corridor extends through both Southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
The majority of the work completed to date on the project has been in West Virginia, particularly in the Raleigh County area extending into Wyoming County. It’s not to be confused with the King Coal Highway project, which is the future Interstate 73/74 corridor that remains under construction near Airport Road in Bluefield.
A recent study performed by Chmura Economics & Analytics in Richmond, Va., found that the economic impact of the Coalfields Expresway project during a 50-year span was estimated to be $12.8 billion in 2021 dollars for West Virginia and Virginia.
The study was requested by the Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) and built upon a prior study conducted by Chmura in 2013. What the new study found was that while 2021 estimates are that the completed roadway in Virginia will cost $3.1 billion, each dollar of investment in the four-lane corridor can result in $3.10 in economic impact in the two-state corridor during its life span.
In the report, it was noted the construction of the Coalfields Expressway is anticipated to inject an annual average of $225.4 million in total economic impact (direct plus ripple impacts) into the local economy through 2038. Construction, the study found, will also generate 1,543 jobs each year during that period, according to VCEDA Executive Director Jonathan Belcher.
To realize the Coalfield Expressway’s full economic impact, it must be completed in both Virginia and West Virginia. Belcher says the possible $12.8 billion economic impact encompasses both states.
“As far as the VCEDA is concerned, we view it as critical,” Belcher said of the expressway. “We’re going to use (the report) for marketing purposes to show what is in the works even though it is not completely constructed.”
VCEDA also plans to show the economic impact report to leaders on both the state and federals level to help illustrate how important the project is to the Southwest Virginia region.
The Coalfields Expressway, designated as U.S. Route 121 and a Congressional High Priority Corridor, will ultimately extend through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties in Virginia and McDowell, Wyoming and Raleigh counties in West Virginia.
While West Virginia has made significant progress on its portions of the Coalfields Expressway, the situation is quite different in Virginia. The Commonwealth currently has no sections of the Coalfields Expressway funded or under construction except for a shared section with U.S. 460 in Buchanan County.
It will take additional support on both the federal and state level to get the project moving again in Virginia. This includes working with the incoming Youngkin-administration in Richmond, and officials on the federal level to see if funding can be found for the Southwest Virginia leg of the project in the new bipartisan infrastructure bill that was recently passed by Congress.
The updated economic impact report is one way to help educate officials in Richmond, Washington and Charleston on the great importance of this project to both Southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
