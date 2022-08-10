Long-time residents of McDowell County may remember a speech given by the late Robert C. Byrd some 22 years ago. Byrd, a powerbroker in a more cordial Washington at the time, was in Welch for a ceremony that marked the official start of work on the Coalfields Expressway project in southern West Virginia, or at least that was the hope at the time.
Byrd cautioned the crowd assembled at Mount View High School in Welch that the new four-lane highway may not be completed in their lifetime. He was correct on some accounts, and wrong on others.
Work did eventually get underway on sections of the new four-lane corridor in Raleigh and Wyoming counties, but not in McDowell County where it was most urgently needed. You see McDowell County has never had a four-lane highway.
Flash forward to August 1, 2022. Through the determination of Republican Gov. Jim Justice, dirt is finally moving on the Coalfields Expressway in McDowell County. And it is for real this time.
Justice, and even his now famous pet “Babydog,” was on hand to break ground on a section of land near Welch Community Hospital and Indian Ridge. That’s where work will commence on a 5.1 mile section of the new four-lane corridor, which will connect the city of Welch with neighboring Wyoming County, and ultimately Pineville and Beckley.
“I want to see this whole highway completed, all the way to Virginia,” Justice said, referencing the section of the Coalfields Expressway that will connect with neighboring Southwest Virginia. “We’ve done some sections already. There may be other sections that may still need to be finished after I leave. But by the time I leave office, I’m going to leave enough stones for it to be fully finished.”
Give Justice credit. When he says he is going to do something, he normally keeps his word. And when he told residents of McDowell County last summer that he was going to build a usable section of the Coalfields Expressway in Welch, he kept his promise.
The 5.1 mile section of the Coalfields Expressway is a $148 million project. It will begin near the Federal Corrections Institution off Route 16 just north of Welch, and includes the construction of two ramps, two bridges, and will require more than 16 million yards of excavation. More than 10,000 feet of large diameter drainage pipe will also be put in place for the project.
The project, which is part of the governor’s Roads To Prosperity program, will be completed by Bizzack Construction of Lexington, Ky.
It is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026.
So Byrd was correct in that it would take a while before motorists in McDowell County would be traveling on a four-lane highway. But we are much closer today than we were 20 years ago.
Kudos to Justice for finally jumpstarting the Coalfields Expressway in McDowell County.
