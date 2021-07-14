Perhaps overlooked last month in all of the hoopla and subsequent confusion surrounding the federal infrastructure deal was an important state-level development concerning the Coalfields Expressway.
Governor Jim Justice confirmed on June 25 that $200 million from the recent $423 million turnpike bond sale would be used to construct a section of the Coalfields Expressway from Pineville in Wyoming County to Welch in McDowell County.
This significant announcement means that McDowell County will finally be getting a four-lane highway, and it could happen sooner than expected.
Unfortunately for Justice, he made the Coalfields Expressway proclamation on the same day that President Joe Biden announced the bipartisan federal infrastructure deal, which got much of the media attention on that particular day. As area residents may recall, Biden joined Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia, and a group of other senators, in announcing the infrastructure deal at the White House.
Then, a mere 24 hours later, Biden suggested he wouldn’t support the bipartisan infrastructure deal, angering those Republicans who agreed to back it while leaving everyone else scratching their heads in disbelief. Biden has since backtracked, and now says he will support the infrastructure deal. Who knows if he will change his mind again in another week, as the more radical members of his party continue to demand that a wish-list of progressive projects and green energy initiatives be passed in unison with the more sensible infrastructure bill.
Unlike Biden, Justice hasn’t changed his mind on the state-level infrastructure funding. At least not yet. So we strongly encourage residents of McDowell County and their elected leaders to hold the Republican governor to his promise.
Members of the McDowell County Commission, who have long fought for a four-lane highway, applauded the announcement.
“That road, when complete to Welch, will be a very big deal,” commissioner Cecil Patterson said last week, adding that the new road will reduce travel time to Beckley and Charleston while also helping to open up McDowell County for new economic development and tourism growth. He also believes the new four-lane corridor will allow more visitors to utilize the Hatfield-McCoy ATV trails in the county.
Martin West, a former sheriff and magistrate in the county who now serves on the Coalfields Expressway Authority board, is urging Justice, along with Manchin and U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to visit the county and make the news official.
“I would like to see our two U.S. senators along with Governor Justice come to Welch and make these announcements and actually follow up with some concrete evidence of these statements,” West said. “ I would be the first to congratulate them on this historical announcement.”
We would hope, once the project is advertised for bid and contracts are awarded, that a big public event would be scheduled in McDowell County. Until then, West and the commissioners are correct in keeping the pressure on Justice and others to ensure that the $200 million in state bond funding is used — as promised — to create a usable section of the Coalfields Expressway from Welch to Pineville.
Then, if the federal infrastructure deal goes through without any additional roadblocks from Biden, federal funding would be made available for both the Coalfields Expressway and King Coal Highway projects.
