While there are still some naysayers on social media who argue that McDowell County will never get a four-lane highway, the truth of the matter is that the Coalfields Expressway is going to be built near Welch. Furthermore, right-of-way acquisitions for the project are already underway.
Those right-of-way acquisitions are for a six-mile stretch of the new four-lane corridor that will extend from Welch to the Wyoming County line, according to Joe Pack, the state Department of Highways District 10 engineer/manager.
Pack says the DOH is hoping to start construction on the Coalfields Expressway in McDowell County next spring. The state is utilizing approximately $200 million in funding generated from turnpike bond sales to create the usable four-lane corridor between Welch and Pineville.
“That bond sale that made this possible means the project is being fast-tracked,” Pack said of the Parkways Authority bond sale that recently raised $423 million, $200 million of which was earmarked for the Coalfields Expressway extension to Welch. “We are finalizing the last right-of-way purchases that are necessary for the project.”
Pack says a connector road will be constructed just west of Welch Community Hospital on state Route 7.
“There are no bridges," he said. "It’s nothing but moving dirt around.”
Pack said the DOH is also working on the design of the King Coal Highway intersection with the Coalfields Expressway at the McDowell County/Wyoming County line.
A nine-mile stretch of the Coalfields Expressway, connecting Slab Fork in Raleigh County to Mullens in Wyoming County, is already in use by motorists.
While it has taken a long time to get to this point, residents of McDowell County should be be excited to hear that construction will be getting underway next year on the county's first four-lane highway. The $200 million project will provide a significant economic boost to McDowell County while also providing a modern, four-lane corridor, for motorists to utilize.
