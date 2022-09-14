Coal industry professionals from across the nation and world are converging on Bluefield today for the start of the 24th Biennial Bluefield Coal & Mining Show. It’s a big deal for the industry and our region in particular. As many as 6,000 visitors are expected to participate in the three-day event.
It’s also the first coal show in Bluefield in three years. Historically, the coal show is held every two years, but it was delayed in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Today it is finally back in Bluefield.
This year’s gathering is once again sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.
The show is not open to the general public, but thousands of coal and related industry personnel will participate. And those out-of-town visitors are expected to bring a large economic boost to our region this week.
Local hotels and motels will be packed, and restaurants, malls, department stores and convenience stations will all benefit from the show. These are new dollars being spent in our community by out-of-town visitors. In fact, the biennial coal show is one of the region’s biggest economic drivers every two years.
The show itself also serves as an economic barometer of the industry, which is in the midst of a resurgence thanks to a growing domestic and international demand for coal. This growth is occurring despite a toxic environment in Washington for the still abundantly available fossil fuel.
As in the past, the coal show will have companies providing exhibits in underground mining, safety, technology, aggregate components and major equipment.
The Bluefield event provides the opportunity to network with coal industry leaders, a private suite for business negotiations, live demonstrations, state-of-the art equipment and products, and much more.
We anticipate a great coal show this week.
Today, we join the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias in welcoming the thousands of industry professionals and supporters to the historic coalfields of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. We hope everyone will enjoy their stay in the region.
Let the 2022 coal show begin.
