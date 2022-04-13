It was a nice honor last week for the students and staff of Welch Elementary School in McDowell County when they were presented the state’s first therapy dog, a lovely Labrador Retriever who will be spending a lot of quality time with the students in the week’s ahead.
Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice traveled to Welch Elementary on April 8 to personally introduce “Coal” to students and staff during an assembly held in the school’s gymnasium.
Coal has the distinction of being West Virginia’s first therapy dog through the new Friends With Paws program.
The Friends With Paws initiative is a partnership between the governor’s office, the West Virginia Communities In School (CIS) Nonprofit and the state Department of Education. Therapy dogs like Coal will help by offering a comforting outlet for students facing trauma and other issues.
“In this day and age, it can be pretty stressful to be a kid,” Justice said in introducing the new therapy dog. “But to have a little doggie like Coal at school, who loves everybody, all the time, it’s going to brighten our students’ spirits and warm their hearts like you can’t imagine.”
According to First Lady Cathy Justice, the idea of the state sponsoring a therapy dog program came about when she and the governor visited a school that already had a therapy dog.
“The difference that it made in the lives of those students was incredible; absences went down, grades went up — it was just a great environment,” she said.
Therapy dogs are specially trained to provide comfort and support to people in various tense environments, according to the governor’s office. They can help people feel at ease, improve their mood, relieve anxiety, and remove social barriers.
In addition, research shows that the simple act of petting animals releases an automatic relaxation response. Therapy animals lower anxiety and help people relax, provide comfort, reduce loneliness, and increase mental stimulation. They are also shown to lower blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health, reduce the amount of medications some people need and help control breathing in those with anxiety, among other profound benefits, the governor’s office said.
Welch Elementary is the first school in the state to get a therapy dog, but more will soon be coming to other schools, according to Justice. Schools in Upshur, Lewis, and Pocahontas counties are next on the Friends With Paws schedule.
Buckhannon Academy Elementary School in Upshur County will receive a male Golden Labradoodle named Foster. Lewis County High School in Lewis County will receive a female Yellow Lab named Jasper. Green Bank Elementary-Middle School in Pocahontas County will receive a male Yellow Lab named Jet.
The initial goal of the program is to place a total of at least 10 dogs in West Virginia schools this year. Katie Morris, who is special assistant to the first lady, also is serving as the state’s “dog czar” for the therapy dog program.
According to Morris, the therapy dogs will belong to each individual school and will become part of the community. Shannon Pace, Welch Elementary’s Communities in Schools site facilitator, will keep Coal at her family’s home. Other teachers are being trained to work with Coal, too, Morris said.
Coal has found a good home with McDowell County, and the students and staff of Welch Elementary School. We congratulate the school on taking ownership of the state’s first therapy dog. This is a win for students, staff and the community.
