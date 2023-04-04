West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed four bills into law that seek to bolster the state’s still struggling coal industry. Hoping to bring attention to the pro-coal legislation, the Republican governor traveled to the John Amos Power Plant in Putnam County for a signing ceremony last month.
All four bills easily passed the Republican-controlled legislature earlier this year. The bills encourage the generation of electricity through coal, and seek to prevent future closures of coal-fired plants in the Mountain State.
Using the John Amos Power Plant as a backdrop for the bill signing was a political and shrewd move by Justice.
The John Amos Plant has a nameplate rating of 2,933 mega watts, making it the largest generating plant in the American Electric Power system. AEP, the parent company of Appalachian Power, says the energy generated at the John Amos Plant is enough to power about 2 million homes. The plant also employs around 300 people with a payroll of over $27 million dollars.
All four bills signed by Justice could help the state’s coal industry.
The first, HB 3308, allows the Public Service Commission to consider and issue financing orders to certain utilities to permit the recovery of certain costs through securitization via consumer rate relief bonds. It also establishes that a public electric utility may not retire, abandon, close, or otherwise permanently render incapable of operating any electric generating plant or unit without the prior consent and approval of the Public Service Commission.
The second bill, HB 3482, encourages the development, transportation and use of electricity generated using West Virginia coal. The goal of this bill is to clearly affirm that West Virginia welcomes coal-fired power, making it as easy as possible for companies to build here.
The third, HB 3303, expands the powers and duties of the Coalfield Community Development Office, which is under the Department of Economic Development. It also provides funding to the office through federal grants and portions of West Virginia’s severance tax collections.
The fourth bill, HB 609, says that no existing coal, oil, or natural gas fueled power plant shall undertake any decommissioning or deconstructing activities prior to obtaining approval from the Public Energy Authority.
While the new state laws are contrary to ongoing federal efforts by the Biden administration to grow and promote renewable energy, no one should be surprised by the state-level legislation. West Virginia is now a solidly red state, and the Republican-super majority in Charleston has made it clear that they will continue to support coal.
While the new laws should help in the short-term to bolster coal production in the state, efforts on the federal level to promote renewable and green energy could still curtail future fossil fuel growth in the years ahead.
