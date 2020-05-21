The closing of BRMC’s major services is heart breaking. The hospital went through good times and tough times.
This was before CHS came to Bluefield and made many changes in the medical field. Tearing the hospital all apart with big layoffs soon after purchasing the hospital was not good for our community.
They outsourced many departments as well. These were good workers and loyal employees. The union tried to get in but most employees chose to stay with BRMC. Many are still there from the beginning 20-30 years and possibly longer. Most are retirement age.
We have always been proud to work at BRMC even through the tough times. Many plans were made with the certificate of need for a heart center. This was a big step for this area.
Many lives have been saved by the cardiology department at BRMC, my husband one of many. This whole area has been blessed by the physicians, nursing, radiology, laboratory, ICU, housekeeping, maintenance, and every department at the hospital. I was employed 13 years there before retiring.
In all the many times my family and I came as patients to BRMC, I have never had better care from each and every one of the employees who were the best I’ve seen anywhere.
This is a sad time with COVID-19 on us now. It is saddest of all for the residents of surrounding areas who have depended on the staff and this hospital. The employees that will lose jobs or have to start at the bottom to have a job.
What a waste in all the updates done to the hospital which gave us all, including employees, hope for a longer life at BRMC.
It is time for the “Hatfields and McCoys” (BRMC and PCH) to stop feuding. There is room for both in this area.
PCH as it is now will not be able to accommodate all of the patients from the surrounding area. Tazewell and McDowell counties depend on BRMC to provide medical care for their residents.
For many a difference of 30 minutes from the hospital could be life threatening. Both hospitals are much needed.
Marie White,
Tazewell, Va.
