I have read excellent editorials expressing the discontent with the closing of BRMC. I agree with these editorials and I have some thoughts on this subject.
I fail to understand why PCH would purchase BRMC with the intent of closing it. The economic and humanitarian approach should be to sell BRMC to a hospital corporation which can serve our citizens with complete medical services. We are aware of delays in reimbursements from Medicare, Medicaid and other insurance companies. A tax-exempt nonprofit hospital such as PCH could maintain BRMC until it could sell it. I have heard no mention of the “certificate of need for hospital closure,” which should be filed with the West Virginia Health Care Authority and approved by this authority.
Closing BRMC during this pandemic is definitely erroneous. Naturally, there will be other diseases and disasters in the future,There are not enough rescue squad vehicles to deliver BRMC ER patients to PCH and not enough PCH hospital beds to serve our citizens. Another empty building runs the risk of infections and deterioration of the building and its equipment.
Since PCH has no interest in BRMC, PCH should sell BRMC while it is still in operation.
Robert L. Jackson,
Bluefield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.