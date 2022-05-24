With the summer travel season expected to be busier than usual this year, law enforcement officials are embarking upon another high visibility “Click It or Ticket” enforcement period.
The campaign, which got underway Monday, continues through next Monday, May 30, coinciding with the Memorial Day holiday.
As part of this year’s Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement mobilization, the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program is participating in border to border enforcement efforts in partnership with state highway safety officials. The focus is on nighttime hours, when seat belt use is at its lowest.
According to the governor’s office, the program aims to increase law enforcement participation by coordinating highly visible seat belt enforcement for drivers at heavily traveled, highly visible state border checkpoints, as well as across county and municipal jurisdictions.
“We want the act of correctly using their seat belts to become automatic for all drivers and passengers,” Justice said last week. “It’s not just a safe thing to do — it’s the law in West Virginia.”
In 2020, there were 267 total traffic fatalities in West Virginia with 171 of the fatal crashes occurring in rural areas of the state. Out of those fatalities, 84 involved individuals who were not wearing seat belts. Another 55 involved individuals who were ejected from their vehicles, according to the governor’s office.
May is a critical period for law enforcement agencies to enforce seat belt laws due to the Memorial Day holiday being the unofficial start of summer, and a time when many families will be traveling.
Please obey the law, buckle up and drive safely this summer.
Remember wearing a seatbelt is not only a good idea, it’s also the law in both West Virginia and Virginia.
