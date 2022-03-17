After two years, Love Where You Live, Keep Mercer Clean, is coming back full force. During the 40-day cleanup drive, we’ll be seeing volunteers working along our roadways and public areas to clean up the trash callously tossed by other people.
It’s also a chance to get rid of old tires and appliances, plus electronic gear, for free. This is the sort of junk I’ve seen over embankments and in our streams. I’ve even seen furniture dumped alongside the roads. One time when I was covering a house fire, I encountered an easy chair left in a clearing. All the scene needed was a big screen television, some cold beer and the Super Bowl ready to kick off. It would have made a good subject for a painting.
I’ve also seen hundreds of discarded tires in one place along with abandoned televisions. Apparently, this behavior goes back to the days when mountain communities used pits called middens as trash sites. Once it filled up, they would cover the hole and dig another one.
Now, I guess this was all right decades ago when you had to worry about attracting bears to your house, but the tradition left other generations thinking that pitching trash over an embankment was perfectly all right. I don’t think the term “pollution” was being used back in the 1900s. We didn’t have plastic, so it wasn’t so much of a problem.
This year, Keep Mercer Clean volunteers will probably collect tons of trash consisting of everything from pop bottles to fast food wrappers and snack bags. I could fill up my car’s trunk with all the trash I see when I’m commuting to and from work.
If I empty a drink bottle or a bag of chips when I’m driving, I hang onto the trash until I can get rid of it properly. There are trash cans almost everywhere I stop, so it’s never inconvenient. I even keep a couple of empty grocery bags in my car for trash. I hang onto the trash until I see a trash can or get home, then I wad up the whole mess and dispose of it properly. I hate the idea of being a litter bug.
Education is part of the Keep Mercer Clean campaign. Besides cleaning up litter, the goal is to convince people not to litter in the first place. There’s no reason to toss a cup or chip bag out your car window when it’s empty. Just hanging onto it until a trash can’s available doesn’t cost a lot of effort. It’s a small act, but it goes a long way toward keeping our landscape cleaner.
There’s a economic benefit to keeping the county clean. We get thousands of ATV riders coming to roam the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, and besides riding the trails, they want to witness our scenic beauty. If they wanted to see litter along the roads and old tires in the streams, they would have stayed home. A change in attitude will keep the county cleaner and more presentable to guests. All we have to do is stop littering and stop illegally dumping our garbage. It’s an obtainable goal.
Yes, I’ve said it before, but I’ve seen other areas that are cleaner. When I visited my nephews at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC, I didn’t see one piece of trash on the roadsides and not one tire in a creek. My nephew A.J. told me about some students who immediately cleaned up after having a beer party along a riverbank. When it was time to go home, out came a couple of trash bags. Collecting all the cans and bottles took only a few minutes.
“That’s what they do here,” he told me.
I look forward to the day when the same thing can be said about Mercer County. A tourist will marvel at the cleanliness, and hear a resident proudly say, “That’s what we do here.”
It’s what we should do here.
Greg Jordan is the Senior Reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.