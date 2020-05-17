Blue skies, hot dogs and classic cars. As temperatures soared into double digits Friday afternoon, it was almost as though our entire region breathed a collective sigh of relief.
After months of coronavirus fears, folks were venturing out to enjoy spring at its finest in southern West Virginia.
Perhaps we should remain cautious — but I am no medical judge of what we should, or should not, do.
However, it was refreshing to see folks outside enjoying the many shades of spring.
•••
The vivid orange, purple and lime green colors caught my eye as I rolled down Route 52 in Bluewell.
Dolled up in their finest were three classic honeys garnering glances from all those in the vicinity. They were parked in front of Lynn’s Drive-Inn, a hometown favorite known for its chili, milkshakes and curb service.
I was physically incapable of driving by without stopping.
Quickly swerving into the drugstore next door, I exited my vehicle and made a beeline for the Charger, Scamp and Road Runner.
How cool are those names? They evoke the feel of a refreshing summer ride with wind blowing the hair.
•••
The green, 1969 Road Runner is owned by Ronald and Kay Steele of Oceana.
Also in attendance is a 1969 Boss Charger owned by Bobby and Brenda Cline of Iaeger. The charger is painted like the iconic General Lee of “The Dukes of Hazzard” television fame.
The Clines son, Kevin Ray Cline, is also at the restaurant driving his purple, 1972 Plymouth Scamp.
The families tell me they are “just out riding” and “enjoying the day.”
“It’s our first time out since coronavirus,” Brenda Cline says.
•••
The cars get attention from those at Lynn’s and others driving by.
The Charger is stock, Bobby Cline tells me as he proudly poses beside it for a photo. It was a project of Bobby, Kevin and Mark Cline, and Bobby Jr.
Moving my camera to the Road Runner, I am already envisioning a slideshow in my mind. The car’s lime green body is in stark contrast to its black hood. Kay Steele says the paint job was completed by Dee West of West Body Shop in Hanover. Under the hood is a 440 Magnum.
Nestled between the Boss and Road Runner is Kevin Ray Cline’s “labor of love,” the bright purple Plymouth Scamp.
When the men pop the hoods I am in awe, remembering the beauty of a perfect engine from days gone by.
My car talk is put to the test when Kevin Cline starts telling me about the 360 engine with aluminum heads. I am thankful for those childhood days handing Dad tools in the driveway.
With sunbeams dancing off aluminum, the engine in the Scamp is a thing of beauty.
Kevin says he has had the Scamp for about 17 years.
“I got it in high school,” he says. “I tore it down and rebuilt it from the ground up. Another guy did the paint.”
•••
The Clines and Steeles are gracious to this inquisitive reporter and others admiring their cars.
And in that moment — standing under the blue sky with the smell of French fries wafting through the spring air — it strikes me that this is what southern West Virginia is all about.
Earlier in the day I had chatted with Mercer County tourism director Jamie Null about the upcoming opening of the Hatfield and McCoy Trails.
During our conversation, Jamie and I speak about the fierce loyalty many out-of-state visitors have for the hills and hollows of our region.
They feel a kinship with our state, and the people who call it home. They don’t want to travel to other areas — they want to come back to the place they feel is a second home.
That feeling was illuminated Friday afternoon on the curb at Lynn’s Drive-In.
Classic cars. Friendly people. Smiling faces.
It doesn’t get better than this.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
