A recent letter to the editor claimed the Civil War was not fought over slavery. This same claim is made elsewhere nearly daily ever since the death of George Floyd re-ignited the old controversy over displays of the Confederate flag.
People can argue all day long that the Civil War was about the rights of the Southern states, but this is a bogus argument.
On March 21, 1861, Confederate Vice President Alexander H. Stephens gave a speech in Savannah, Georgia, in which he defended slavery as a fundamental and just result of the inferiority of the black race.
“Its (the Confederacy) foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests upon the great truth, that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery—subordination to the superior race—is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth.”
Stephens’s speech also declared that disagreements over the enslavement of African Americans were the “immediate cause” of secession and would likely lead to war.
There is nothing romantic about the Confederate flag; nothing for Southerners to be proud of; no “heritage” to honor.
The Confederate flag, and the monuments erected to those who fought under it, are nothing more than symbols of a failed, traitorous regime. They do not deserve honor or adulation.
Let them be remembered only in museum exhibits as aberrations best relegated to the dustbin of history.
Donald Ziegler
Bluefield
