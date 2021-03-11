Area residents who may be interested in running for a city council seat in Bluefield or Princeton are asked to take note of several important deadlines.
In the city of Bluefield, a municipal election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 1. Any qualified person who wants to become a district candidate for the Bluefield Board of Directors will need to file a certificate of candidacy form sometime between March 16 and April 5. City offices are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Candidate forms may be obtained from the city clerk or through the city’s website. Completed forms will be accepted at the city clerk’s office during regular business hours, according to City Clerk Robert Luther.
Each candidate in Bluefield must pay a $120 filing fee. Luther said the city will publish a list of all candidates who file for office by the April 5 deadline in the Daily Telegraph.
In the city of Princeton, the municipal election also will be held on Tuesday, June 1. All four of the ward council seats in the city will be determined by voters at that time.
The candidate filing period, by nominating petition, began on Feb. 1 and continues through April 1. The nominating petitions and candidate information packets for those interested in seeking a seat on the Princeton City Council may be obtained at the Princeton City Clerk’s office at 800 Bee Street.
Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and be a year-long resident of the city, according to City Clerk Ken Clay. He says the ward candidates in Princeton must obtain at least 25 valid signatures from qualified city voters on their nominating petitions, but it is recommended that more than the minimum be obtained in the event some signatures are disqualified.
It is our hope that a number of qualified candidates will step forward in both cities.
By serving on a local city council or board, one can help to afford positive change in their city.
Those who have a desire to serve, and to help enhance their city, should give consideration to running for city council. It is a chance to help your neighbors and to contribute to the city’s future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.