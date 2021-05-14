If you live in the city limits of Bluefield, now would be the time to begin familiarizing yourself with the slate of candidates vying for a seat on the Bluefield Board of Directors.
Three districts representing the city board are on the ballot, and two of those districts are contested this year. Early voting for the June 1 election begins Wednesday, May 19, at city hall and continues through Saturday, May 29, at 5 p.m. So city residents who wish to vote early won’t have to wait until June 1 to cast a ballot.
Of course, for those who would prefer to wait until election day to vote, polls will be open on June 1 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Herb Simms Center on Stadium Drive.
Three of the five city board seats will be on the ballot.
In District I, incumbent Barbara Thompson Smith is being challenged by three candidates: Garry D. Moore Sr., Danny Hampton and Treyvon Shaun Simmons.
In District III, Daniel Wells, who was recently appointed to the city board when Robb Williams resigned after moving to Princeton, is facing Dassa Giles, Kyle Groye and Greg Saunders.
The only incumbent to face no opposition is the city’s incumbent Mayor Ron Martin, who represents District II.
The two at-large city board seats, held by Peter Taylor and Matt Knowles, are not up for reelection until 2023 because city elections are staggered in Bluefield.
Given that there is opposition in two of the three city board districts, we do expect to see a good voter turnout for the June 1 election.
Those city residents who would prefer to cast an early, in-person ballot, can begin doing so next week.
While we think it is important to vote in all elections, municipal elections are of particular importance. Although it would normally take thousands of votes to swing a state or national contest, only a handful of votes can often make a difference in a smaller city or town election.
We encourage all registered voters in Bluefield to vote. It doesn’t matter if you vote early, or on election day, as long as you vote.
