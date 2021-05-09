A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about a proposed cigarette tax increase in Tazewell County, and the question of if a price increase will cause you to quit smoking:
• Nope, just spend my money somewhere else and that would also mean spending my money on other items such as food, gas, etc., etc. somewhere else too — Larry T.
• Nope — Brenda S.
On a story about Bluefield State’s Black College World Series championship victory:
• So proud of all these guys! Such an exciting time for them — Tina R.
• Congrats — A.B. Brown
• Awesome — Joshua H.
• This is just fantastic. So proud to be a Bluefield State alumni. Go Big Blues — Donald G.
On a story about trillions of cicadas emerging in 15 states:
• West Virginia had them last year. The sound was really amazing. They were gone before July 4th. Most of them come out of their shells close to the ground so it really wasn’t that bad. The holes on the ground which they emerge is like drill holes — Lonna A.
• Mingo County didn’t have any last year. Maybe this year — Holly J.
On a story about a woman charged in connection with the abduction of a 2-year-old Giles County boy having no connection to the toddler:
• People don’t just stalk, pick out certain children and kidnap them for nothing— Christy K.
• I still want to know what the nursery attendant was doing that this person could get out of the nursery with this baby boy — Joy L.
On a story about Facebook voting to uphold its suspension of former President Donald Trump’s account:
• Got to love the communist idea of free speech. The left is so full of it — Rusty P.
• “Free Speech” means you can voice your grievances against the government without fear of reprisal by the government. Facebook is a private business with terms of service we all agreed to when we joined — Trump included — Donald Z.
• The board is full of liberals. What do you expect — Linda A.
• Good — Ruth W.
• Who gives a care? — Barbara Z.
• Whatever happened to free speech? — Bill S.
• Good job — Eddie D.
On a story about a Chinese rocket expected to plunge to Earth this weekend:
• China doesn’t care, they are fully aware of the milk toast person occupying the White House — Bill C.
• Thanks Trump — Eddie K.
• China is trying to kill us. Why can’t they understand that or own up to it. Stop letting them (get) by with it — Tonya B.
• To avoid loss of face, China will not say anything!— Bill S.
On a story about West Virginia American Water Company prices possibly rising by $20 a month:
• People are living on fixed incomes and cannot afford this! I’ve replaced just about everything in my house trying to save on water and electricity, but at the rate our utilities are being allowed to get increases, it’s pointless — Mandy B.
• I can’t afford to pay it now. You can’t get blood out of a turnip. That is not right — Joann W.
• Ahhh corporate greed in a Republican corrupted state. Good times. — Justin K.
On a letter to the editor calling for consideration for student loan forgiveness:
• I gotta pay my debt. You should pay yours. I don’t get forgiveness on my mortgage — Chris A.
• This one is long overdue. A necessary and just step if coupled with cost control measures at higher education institutions. If balance forgiveness is an untenable solution, they should strongly consider interest paid forgiveness. It rewards students who pay on their loans and make ends meet while not punishing the country by paying for freeloaders. Seems like a balanced solution — Jeremy K.
• If that happens I’m sure the taxpayers will foot the bill. I worked while I was going to college and paid my tuition in full each semester. It’s called taking responsibility! — Dave B.
• Try getting a job and paying for it, you can work and go to school at the same time — James B.
• The GI Bill, scholarships and grants are still available to students entering college. Loans are also available. You cannot take out a loan for any reason and not have to pay it back. Yes, the cost of education has gotten out of hand, but if you take out a loan, you pay it back. Period! House, car, boat or education. You pay back what you borrow — Michael Q.
• Student loans are predatory. You can’t drink alcohol at 18 but you can fight and die for your country and go into crippling debt! — Amanda D.
