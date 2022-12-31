A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the Mega Millions jackpot climbing to $565 million:
• When is the last time someone has one in W.Va. There’s no use to waste your money — Tonya B.
On a story about West Virginia receiving federal infrastructure dollars to build and maintain bridges:
• Thank you Biden! Build Back Better — Dave H.
On a story about work on the Raleigh Street Cinemas in Bluefield progressing with the new dual theater complex slated to open in May 2023:
• That’s awesome. We need it desperately — Karen B.
• Some smart planning went into this. Sounds like it will get a lot of use — Phil M.
• Awesome — Barbara S.
• This is awesome — Michelle E.
On a story about U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., anticipating changes in the new Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives:
• And it’s finally time to say goodbye and discard the two remaining sorry leftover turkeys we have in the house, the January 6th committee and Nancy Pelosi — Larry T.
On a column by Larry Hypes about Christmas in Bluefield decades ago:
• Oh my! This brought tears. Precious, wonderful memories. I can remember the Bluefields like that so well. Merry Christmas — Nancy’s B.
• Brings back memories of my childhood — Mildred S.
• Thank you for that wonderful walk down memory lane! — Linda T.
• Beautiful story — Kathy C.
• Wonderful memories — Kathy M.
• Loved this! Helped bring back some of my own memories — Crissy K.
On a story about a Mercer County native and active duty sailer recalling his experiences and preparing for his first Christmas at home in five years:
Welcome home young man! Thank you for serving our country. Merry Christmas and happy New Year — Marilyn B.
• Thank you for your service. God bless. Welcome home and Merry Christmas — Kari C.
• Your service is greatly appreciated! — Nancy G.
• That is the best Christmas present. Welcome home and thank you for your service — Jeremy G.
• Welcome home! Thank you for your service — Anita W.
• That’s wonderful, thank you for your service. God bless and Merry Christmas — Tammy E.
• Welcome home. Thank you — Ginger R.
On a story about the U.S. Senate reaching a deal on a massive $1.7 trillion year end spending package:
• No one should be happy about this — Jesse H.
• Yeah send all kinds of money to Ukraine while prices here in America skyrocket — Jason C.
On a story about West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin supporting the year-end omnibus spending bill:
• Old Joe don’t seem to be in the W.Va. corner anymore, if he ever was — George S.
• This guy should not serve another term! He is a embarrassment to W.Va. — Chad A.
• It is an embarrassment as a nation to send billions overseas. While we have people struggling and having to choose between buying medicine or paying utility bills. We should take care of our own people first — Dusty M.
On a story about Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meeting President Joe Biden in Washington and addressing the U.S. Congress:
• Zelenskyy welcoming himself to our tax dollars — Jeff B.
• Give Ukraine what they need — Ken K.
• You are an unbelievable leader. I pray for you and your country — Dawn P.
• I stand with my Ukrainian brothers and sisters! — Celine M.
• He comes to America while his country is at war with Russia. Oh the devastation of it all — Mae E.
On a story about President Joe Biden heading to the U.S. Virgin Islands for a tropical New Year’s vacation, and the question of where Biden should go for vacation — particularly with much of the nation digging out from a crippling snowstorm:
• The Southern border — Jamie M.
• Sadly, he should check in somewhere that can treat his mental health issues — Bill C.
• Wherever he wants to. As far as I’m concerned, he’s done a good job and deserves a break — Tom P.
