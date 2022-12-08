If you haven’t been to the expanded Holiday Christmas Market in downtown Bluefield, you still have time to do so.
It is located inside the former Landmark Antique Mall between Federal Street and Bland Street and will remain open through Saturday night. The Christmas Market is part of the expanded Christmas City lineup in Bluefield this month.
It gives area residents and visitors to the region another reason to shop in downtown Bluefield.
The Christmas Market opened Monday night with 29 vendors, and additional vendors are being added.
“Well, we’ve got all kinds of vendors,” City Ambassador Marie Blackwell said during the opening night ceremony. “We’ve got craft vendors, tie-die shirts, jewelry, a photographer booth. We’ve also got lotions and topical sprays, Christmas ornaments and wreaths, gift ideas and all kinds of things. You’re sure to find something on your Christmas list this year.”
Last year, a portion of the Holiday Christmas Market was inside the former Big Whiskey location on Raleigh Street, but this year’s market inside of the former Landmark Antique Mall is much larger.
Rag dolls, gnomes, Christmas crafts, confections, fruit baskets, jewelry and more are on sale for the rest of the week.
In one booth, the Bluefield Garden Club is selling Christmas antiques and new Christmas crafts. Candy, fruit baskets and other treats are being offered at other booths. Hotdogs with homemade chili, caramel and other treats also can be purchased, and full meals featuring barbecue ribs and other food will be served Friday and Saturday.
We urge all area residents to check out the Holiday Christmas Market. It’s a great idea, and a way to find unique holiday gifts.
But you will need to act soon. It is open only through Saturday, Dec. 10.
The hours of operation are 6 to 8 p.m. today and 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Please show your support for the local vendors by checking out this great holiday addition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.