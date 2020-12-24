Today is Christmas Eve. It’s the day for last-minute shopping, last-minute gift wrapping, last-minute rushes to get everything needed for Christmas dinner. Weeks of careful preparation and planning in the midst of a pandemic have gone into this day.
Tonight families will make their final preparations for the big day. Children will go to bed and listen for any signs of Santa Claus. Local churches will prepare for special services — some virtual and some in person — that remind everyone about the true reason behind the celebration. When the sun rises, it will rise on Christmas Day.
For many people across the region, Christmas will be a day of rest as well as a day of celebration. Based upon current forecasts, it could be a White Christmas as well.
Despite all the rush and stress, and the extra precautions we all had to take this year due to the ongoing pandemic, the effort will be worth it when Christmas Day arrives.
Christmas is a time for remembering how we are blessed and how we can share those blessings with other people. Poverty will not disappear when Christmas Day is over, but the day is a reminder of why generosity is important. The unemployed, families depending on small paychecks and senior citizens on fixed incomes will still need assistance once Christmas Day is over. In reality, it has be an extra challenging year for all of us.
Helping people in need can be as simple as making small donations of money or food. And the most important thing we can all do at the moment is to wear a mask, and to practice social distancing, when out in public among friends, neighbors, co-workers and complete strangers in the days and weeks ahead.
Tomorrow will be a wonderful day and a time to be with loved ones. Children will enjoy their new toys and families will enjoy Christmas dinner. Due to the pandemic, family gatherings will likely be smaller this year. Still everyone will count their blessings and be thankful that complete strangers cared about their well-being and gave generously so they would know happiness on Christmas Day.
Today, Christmas Eve, is when all the plans come together for a joyous day. It’s been a challenging year. We need the holiday respite, if only for a single day.
May Christmas create a special place in the hearts of everyone. Remember to care for others, and remember the reason for the season, and its blessings to all humanity.
Merry Christmas to all!
