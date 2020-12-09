I’m having trouble getting excited about the holiday season this year.
A number of factors, including first and foremost the ongoing pandemic, has dampened the holiday spirit for many. So did a prolonged political battle in Washington, and the great uncertainty our nation now faces heading into the year 2021.
Although Christmas is now less than three weeks away, I haven’t really given a lot of thought to the big day. Thanks to the pandemic, many families are not opting to partake in traditional holiday gatherings this year. Some have even decided to forgo traditional gift exchanges and holiday gatherings at home.
I’ll admit that I haven’t done a lot of shopping. My main focus has been on the priorities, including of course food and the basic necessities to get through the so-called “dark winter” that President-Elect Joe Biden has predicted.
There is no denying that virus numbers, hospitalizations and deaths are still increasing across our nation. Far too many virus-related deaths also have been reported locally.
I don’t particularly like the “dark winter” terminology, but it would appear that difficult days are still ahead before we can put this pandemic behind us once and for all.
I know a lot of companies are pushing online shopping this holiday season due to the pandemic, but that’s never been my kind of thing. I don’t like to buy something until I can see it and hold the actual box with my own hands. There is a certain degree of satisfaction to be had from securing that difficult to find gift from the local mall or department store.
You just can’t do that with an item that is purchased online. I’m sure online shopping is a safer alternative this year, but for me it simply can’t compare with the experience of being out and about among the large crowds. But during a global pandemic, the name of the survival game is avoiding large crowds and practicing the concept of social distancing.
So 2020 has taken everything we know and flipped it upside down.
I’ve tried to look at some of the online deals on some of the apps on my cellphone, but nothing has really caught my attention, at least not yet. I also find it harder to locate a unique or appealing gift when I have to scroll through a seemingly endless selection of random items online, and that even after narrowing the options down through the use of various filters.
I just can’t help it. I’m an old-fashioned type of guy. If I have to buy a gift or two (or three), I prefer to wait until the last minute and then rush out in somewhat of a blind panic to area stores that are still open.
Of course, if I were to try that this year, the job would be a little more difficult. I would have to mask up, do the social distancing thing and hope that local virus cases will decrease — and not increase — during the final three weeks leading up to Christmas.
Maybe Biden is correct. Maybe this is going to be a dark winter.
I know, at least until this time change thing works itself out, it is dark every evening around 5:30 p.m. Actually, I’m still keystroking this particular column in at 5:15 p.m. in the evening, and already it appears to be nearly pitch black outside.
So we have less daylight, and more darkness, here during the month of December. I guess that too can make for a dark winter.
It remains to be seen how many people will line up on day one to receive a vaccine. And even if large numbers of citizens decide to be vaccinated — both shots included — there is no immediate guarantee of herd immunity, or at least not until more than 70 percent or so of all Americans are inoculated. At least that is how I understand this thing will work.
Remember, the last global pandemic was back in 1918 and 1919. So this is unchartered territory for our generation.
So dark winter or not, colder and darker days are here.
Sadly, that’s not the most exciting of news for those of us who are looking for a break from the never-ending cycle of doom, gloom and political upheaval that 2020 brought us.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
